Rodrock’s Sundance Ridge offers a cornucopia of stunning homes, amenities

This newly updated 3 bedroom, 1 full bath home (960 sq. ft.) rancher located in the heart of Chesterfield is a must see with special attributes such as: BRAND NEW Roof & Hot Water Heater; NEW flooring throughout home; NEWLY renovated Kitchen w/ NEW flooring, appliances, backsplash, light fixtures, etc.; NEW screen door; Updated full bath with complete remodel (2019); fully FENCED-IN backyard; and LOCATION! As you enter your new home, you will be wowed by the open concept feel of the Great Room to the Kitchen. The Kitchen has been gorgeously renovated with granite counter-tops, subway tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. The Primary Bedroom is large in size with a walk-in closet. Additional features of this home include: a large double width driveway; inviting front country porch; 10X10 rear deck overlooking backyard; access to the award-winning Chesterfield County Schools; and minutes away from interstates, shopping, and restaurants. Come inside and see for yourself!

CHESTERFIELD, VA ・ 17 HOURS AGO