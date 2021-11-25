ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

£1,000 a customer? Why the UK is counting the cost of keeping Bulb’s lights on

By Jillian Ambrose
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xoeDV_0d6RuiBm00
Bulb’s accounts show a clear trend of growing losses and spiralling debts. Photograph: Sam Oaksey/Alamy

The UK government has begun to count the cost of Bulb Energy’s collapse as many begin to wonder whether it is a fair price to pay for policymakers’ failure to spot a looming market breakdown.

The life-support scheme set up to allow Bulb to keep supplying gas and electricity to its 1.7 million customers through the winter months could cost taxpayers up to £1.7bn , or £1,000 a customer, according to a court application to hand the company to a special administrator.

Officials are understood to be focused on finding a quick exit strategy from the arrangement as early in the new year as possible to help limit the eye-watering costs, as signs of the supplier’s “unsustainable” business model grow clearer.

Accounts for the collapsed supplier show a clear trend of growing losses and spiralling debts as it paid heavily to build its book of customers. In 2018, the company was believed to have around 300,000 customers and accounts showed debts of £26m. But by March 2020 Bulb’s dash for growth meant about 1.6 million customers and liabilities of £223m – with debt repayments due by the end of this year.

“It looks like Bulb didn’t buy their energy far enough in advance and were surviving hand to mouth on borrowed money. That’s irresponsible, really,” said one source close to the government.

There were other signs of trouble for Britain’s fastest-growing energy company, founded in east London in 2015 by entrepreneurs Amit Gudka and Hayden Wood. An industry source pointed to Bulb’s habit of buying energy from the market three months in advance as a large part of its downfall. Bulb was able to benefit from this strategy between late 2018 and last summer as market prices drifted downwards, but the recent hike in markets meant it was paying record-breaking prices to secure winter energy supplies.

“Pretty much all the suppliers still able to operate had sourced gas and electricity from the wholesale markets at least a year ahead of time to hedge against a major market shock,” another industry source said.

“In short, Bulb came undone because it hadn’t bought its energy in advance, it didn’t have enough investment to cover the costs and the government’s price cap meant it couldn’t push bills higher either,” the source added.

The collapse of a company in precarious financial standing is likely to raise broader questions over how the regulator could overlook Bulb’s financial situation and the regulation of the market in the future.

​​Ed Miliband, the Labour party’s shadow business minister, blamed a “failure of regulation” for the spiralling costs of Britain’s energy market, which allowed firms to take “risky bets” to bolster competition in a campaign of deregulation from 2016.

Dermot Nolan, the chief executive of Ofgem between 2014 and 2020, told the Guardian it was “clear that energy regulation needs to change” and that Ofgem “needs to go further down the road towards more intervention where the financial stability of energy suppliers is concerned”.

Nolan began taking steps to toughen the financial standards for energy suppliers following a flurry of supplier failures in 2018, but there was some debate within the regulator over whether to accept the fall and failure of some companies as an inevitable part of a free market – particularly because the costs of these failures were negligible at the time.

“The degree to which things change would bring its own costs and would be far from perfect. But this would be something for Ofgem to consider,” Nolan added.

Greg Jackson, the chief executive of Octopus Energy , said: “It’s an interesting regulatory question; how long should you leave a company to sort out its own issues before you take action? I don’t think Bulb was doomed to fail, even at the start of the energy crisis, but by the time higher prices took hold it was too late.”

For Bulb, fresh investment and perpetual growth had become necessary for its survival. The company had no shortage of interested suitors, according to sources, but as the energy market crisis deepened the options quickly dwindled.

“They were determined to raise money at higher valuations than they were being offered by investors,” said an industry source who asked not to be named. “It was a strategy driven by confidence and maybe even a little greed. Either way, they definitely thought they were worth more than investors did, so instead of raising money prudently they held out. The fallback plan was always a sale. But eventually this was off the table, too.”

These same investors may have a chance for a second look at Bulb – at a cheaper rate – in the new year as the government prepares to sell off the company or its customers to new firms.

It was “the right outcome” according to Jackson because it would “reduce the cost for bill payers and help to preserve jobs. It should be a smoother process for customers overall”.

An Ofgem spokesperson said the regulator has already started to make the market more resilient, but the unprecedented gas prices “show us we need to go further to build an energy market that is more resilient to shocks like this, while continuing to offer dynamism, innovation and choice”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Warnings over new credit crisis as Christmas debt kicks in early

The Christmas adverts have been in full swing for weeks, and Black Friday sales still seem to be lingering on, with retailers using every tactic in the book to persuade people to part with their cash to celebrate the festive season.The data shows we’re more than happy to plough cash into this year’s festivities. In October we spent £600m on credit cards, the highest monthly amount since July 2020, according to data from the Bank of England.Between November 2020 and August 2021, applications for credit more than doubled according to data from Equifax, with 12 per cent more applications for...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Miliband
TheConversationAU

Australia's biggest fossil fuel investment for a decade is in the works – and its greenhouse gas emissions will be horrifying

The controversial Scarborough gas project off Western Australia will cause a substantial rise in greenhouse gas emissions at a time when the world must rapidly decarbonise, new analysis released today shows. The A$16 billion plan by Woodside Petroleum has been described as Australia’s biggest new fossil fuel investment in nearly a decade. The report, produced by Climate Analytics, a research organisation I help lead, is the first to examine the full climate impact of the entire expansion project. The Morrison government has put the gas industry at the heart of its economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. But as the Scarborough...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Businesses ramp up stockpiling as supply chain crisis continues

British businesses have been stockpiling goods and materials at the highest rate since February, according to official figures. More than one in 20 firms are now building up their stores, according to survey responses gathered from 15-28 November by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). This rate of 6 per cent was the highest recorded since stockpiling data was first gathered in February 2021. The increase comes amid a global supply chain crisis which has been heightened by increased red tape for companies who source products and inputs from the EU and an acute shortage of lorry drivers. The data...
BUSINESS
The Independent

The UK’s largest offshore wind tower factory to be built in Scotland

The UK’s largest offshore wind tower factory will create more than 400 manufacturing jobs when it opens in Scotland in 2023, a spokesperson for lead partner Global Energy Group said.The Port of Nigg factory, to be known as Nigg Offshore Wind (Now), will be capable of producing up to 135 towers per year.The site, north of Inverness will be 450 metres long and will cover an area of 38,000 square metres, equivalent to more than five football pitches.The £110 million project is a joint operation between Global Energy Group (GEG), which has its headquarters in Inverness, and Spanish offshore wind...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deregulation#Energy Market#Octopus Energy#Uk
The Independent

Proposed heating benefit would give 400,000 households £50 towards bills

A proposed new benefit payment would give 400,000 households in Scotland £50 each every winter to help with heating bills.The Scottish Government is aiming to replace the current UK-wide Cold Weather Payment in the winter of 2022.It has opened a consultation on Low Income Winter Heating Assistance, which is expected to cost £20 million annually.The current benefit pays £25 for each seven-day period where the temperature is forecast to be below freezing.Under the new scheme, households receiving income-related benefits would automatically receive £50 every winter.Social Security Minister Ben Macpherson said: “Although Cold Weather Payments have been a valuable support for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Black Friday fails to boost footfall

Black Friday failed to boost high street footfall despite a resurgence in consumer confidence and bricks-and-mortar shopping, figures show.Total UK footfall fell by 15.7% in November on the same month in 2019 as the harsh weather deterred some customers from shopping in stores, according to BRC-Sensormatic IQ data.However it was still comparatively strong at the second highest figure for this year, only second to October.London also started to catch up with other major cities as the Christmas lights and markets kicked off the festive season, whilst Northern Ireland consumers benefited from the high street voucher system.Footfall on high streets declined...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
The Guardian

UK government’s risk planning is weak and secretive, says Lords report

Assessment and planning by the government relating to risks facing the UK are deficient and “veiled in secrecy”, a report has found. The 129-page report, entitled Preparing for Extreme Risks: Building a Resilient Society, was produced by the House of Lords select committee on risk assessment and risk planning – a group appointed in October 2020.
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

There's an enormous geothermal pool under the Latrobe Valley that can give us cheap, clean energy

About 650 metres beneath the Latrobe Valley, the heart of Victoria’s coal country, lies a little-known, naturally hot 65℃ pool of water in an enormous aquifer. This aquifer is a source of geothermal energy – a renewable source of heat or electricity that is, so far, being used to heat an aquatic centre in the town of Traralgon. They chose it – over natural gas, coal-fired power or even emissions-free solar and wind – because geothermal energy is now the cheapest option for heating. The hot aquifer was first reported as long ago as 1962, when government geologist J.J. Jenkin noted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Nine in 10 Britons doubt government pension capabilities

The vast majority of the UK’s over-40s say they now have no confidence in the government’s handling of pension policy, following the latest round of tinkering and continuing rumours of tax raids and allowance cuts. Polling of almost 1,300 people by independent financial adviser My Pension Expert has revealed 87 per cent were concerned about the government’s capabilities over retirement saving policy and support. More than half oppose the temporary suspension of the state pension triple lock, while the same proportion is also concerned about the government cutting pension benefits, such as the annual saving allowance or pension tax...
ECONOMY
Reuters

UK retailers raise shop prices for first time since 2019

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - British retailers increased their prices for the first time in more than two years in November as the coronavirus pandemic hit global supply chains, limited staff availability and pushed up inflation for shoppers, a survey showed on Wednesday. With the Bank of England due to...
RETAIL
cuereport.com

UK puts £1.7B aside to cover Bulb Energy’s cost of running for winter

To cover the winter running costs of the recently collapsed energy supplier, Bulb Energy Ltd., the UK treasury has reportedly put aside approximately £1.7 billion via a special administration, ensuring that the supplier’s customers are not left stranded during the holidays. After going bankrupt on Monday, Bulb, Britain's seventh-largest energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

The Guardian

68K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy