The Romantic Massachusetts Getaway That’s Perfect For A Chilly Weekend

When the weather gets colder, many of us want to snuggle on the couch by a fireplace, oftentimes with someone we love. Luckily there are many inns across the state that offer rooms with fireplaces. Set in the forest of Petersham, Clamber Hill Inn offers historic charm, an on-site restaurant, and cozy rooms, all in a remote setting. It’s an idyllic bed and breakfast for those looking for a romantic getaway in Massachusetts on a chilly weekend.

Surrounded by forest, the 33-acre estate of Clamber Hill Inn & Restaurant provides an ideal destination for a romantic getaway. With fireplaces in its European Suite and three of its five rooms, it provides a romantic setting on those chilly days of late fall and winter.

Your stay includes a delectable breakfast served in either the dining room or Wintergarden. Expect to enjoy a two-course gourmet breakfast of coffee, tea, juice, pastries, fresh seasonal fruit, and more.

There are five rooms and one suite available to book at Clamber Hill Inn. For the coziest accommodation, reserve the Nautical Room with its very own fireplace by the four-poster, queen-sized bed as well as two comfortable chairs.

Each guest room has its own individualized decor. The room pictured here has Japanese-inspired decor and provides another romantic setting for your stay.

The most popular room is the European Suite which exudes romance and charm. If you are here to celebrate a special occasion, perhaps an anniversary, this suite is absolutely perfect. There is a separate bedroom and a large private sitting room complete with a fireplace. Get cozy on the couch with a glass of wine as the fire is roaring.

Clamber Hill Inn offers a Romantic Getaway Package that includes a two-night stay with a romantic dinner by candlelight. This is perfect for a cozy weekend away.

Call ahead to customize your getaway package with a bottle of champagne or wine, flowers, and/or chocolates.

Can you think of a better place for a romantic getaway in Massachusetts?

