The Romantic Massachusetts Getaway That’s Perfect For A Chilly Weekend
By Melissa Mahoney
Only In Massachusetts
7 days ago
When the weather gets colder, many of us want to snuggle on the couch by a fireplace, oftentimes with someone we love. Luckily there are many inns across the state that offer rooms with fireplaces. Set in the forest of Petersham, Clamber Hill Inn offers historic charm, an on-site restaurant, and cozy rooms, all in a remote setting. It’s an idyllic bed and breakfast for those looking for a romantic getaway in Massachusetts on a chilly weekend.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
Can you think of a better place for a romantic getaway in Massachusetts? If so, tell us where in the comments! To book your cozy stay, visit the Clamber Hill Inn & Restaurant website and follow the Facebook page.
For another romantic getaway, book a stay in a cottage atSantrarella Estatein Lee.
Just north of Boston lies the largest Asian restaurant in the country and possibly the largest restaurant in Massachusetts. Kowloon Restaurant is an iconic eatery with a huge menu, impeccable service, ornate decor, and an incredibly fun ambiance that draws people here in droves. During these uncertain times, please keep...
Who doesn’t love a scrumptious slice of pie? With a flaky crust, pies are versatile in that they can be filled either with something sweet or savory. Petsi Pies in Somerville offers a wide variety of both sweet and savory pies. If you find yourself in the area or want to take a road trip […]
The post Choose From More Than 20 Flavors Of Scrumptious Pie When You Visit Petsi Pies In Massachusetts appeared first on Only In Your State.
There’s nothing quite like a visit to a general store to feel as though you’ve entered a time machine. A trip to a country store in Massachusetts is always a nostalgic step back in time. Offering a variety of goods, country stores were the places for the community to purchase provisions back in the day. […]
The post Stop At The Iconic Old Country Store & Emporium In Massachusetts That’s Been Around For Decades appeared first on Only In Your State.
When choosing a place to stay, what’s most important to you? Is it comfort, views, convenience, or perhaps all of the above? The Morning Glory Bed and Breakfast offers a lovely place to escape for a while along with views of the Salem Harbor. With three comfortable, well-appointed rooms at this bed and breakfast in Massachusetts, you’ll have the quiet you may be seeking as well as the convenience of being within walking distance from the heart of Salem.
If you’re looking for unique things to do in Massachusetts during the cooler months of the year, there’s a restaurant that offers an experience you won’t find anywhere else. Salem Cross Inn’s Fireplace Feast dining event will transport you to simpler times with a quaint horsedrawn wagon or sleigh ride through the Inn’s surrounding farmland before you sit down at the restaurant to dine on early American fare. Let’s take a closer look at this event that includes a sleigh ride or wagon ride in Massachusetts.
Sometimes a getaway to the mountains is absolutely necessary and when you head to the Berkshires, you have plenty of options for accommodations. Sure, there are hotels as well as campgrounds, but if you prefer something a bit in between, consider glamping at a cabin. With all the comforts of home, yet with plenty of rustic charm, this secluded cabin in the town of Monterey has it all. Let’s take a look:
We all deserve a nice little getaway from time to time, and sometimes there’s no better place to get away in Massachusetts than to Cape Cod. The most rural, undeveloped town on the Cape happens to be Truro, 70 percent of which is set within the Cape Cod National Seashore. If you’re looking for a peaceful place to get away, there’s a cozy cabin in the National Seashore that may be the perfect place for you to stay any time of year.
Does your idea of a good night’s sleep involve things that go bump in the night? Then the oldest hotel in Massachusetts is the place for you. Here’s what it’s like to stay at the beautiful (but totally haunted) Omni Parker House. We should warn you, though, that it’s rumored to be the single most […]
The post The Oldest Hotel In Massachusetts Is Also One Of The Most Haunted Places You’ll Ever Sleep appeared first on Only In Your State.
Most of us can agree that a good breakfast is the best way to start your day. While you can always make breakfast at home, going out and letting someone else do the work is such a treat. If a pancake happens to be your favorite thing to eat first thing in the morning, we have the place for you! Located in the Northampton village of Florence, you’ll find some of the best homemade pancakes at the historic Miss Florence Diner. Let’s have a look:
It’s no secret that winter in Massachusetts hits hard. We get everything from powdery dustings of snow to full-on blizzards that turn the Bay State into something strongly resembling Siberia. However, there’s one spot that gets more snow than anywhere else. Curious about the town that gets the most snow in Massachusetts? Then you’ll want […]
The post Take A Look At Life Inside Fitchburg, The Snowiest Town In Massachusetts appeared first on Only In Your State.
Massachusetts takes things to another level when it comes to the holidays. Perhaps it’s because so many of our towns and main streets look like they’ve tumbled straight out of A Christmas Carol, but there’s definitely something extra magical about the Bay State this time of year. Take a look at these best Christmas light […]
The post 12 Christmas Light Displays In Massachusetts That Are Pure Magic appeared first on Only In Your State.
Every state has its quirks and odd places including Massachusetts. And if you’re the type who enjoys seeking out the wonderfully weird in the Bay State, take a look at these eight places. They may be a bit peculiar and out-of-the-ordinary, but they are nonetheless wonderful (at least in their own special ways). Let’s have a look:
There’s something quite special about visiting a farm to pick your own fruit. But when a farm offers more than fruit and vegetables, it becomes a destination where you can spend hours enjoying all it has to offer. Russell Orchards in Ipswich, Massachusetts is one such farm where you can pick your own seasonal fruit, visit with farm animals, shop in the store, and purchase up some of the farm’s award-winning wine.
From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Massachusetts is for people who LOVE The Bay State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
Comments / 0