ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

The Romantic Massachusetts Getaway That’s Perfect For A Chilly Weekend

By Melissa Mahoney
Only In Massachusetts
Only In Massachusetts
 7 days ago

When the weather gets colder, many of us want to snuggle on the couch by a fireplace, oftentimes with someone we love. Luckily there are many inns across the state that offer rooms with fireplaces. Set in the forest of Petersham, Clamber Hill Inn offers historic charm, an on-site restaurant, and cozy rooms, all in a remote setting. It’s an idyllic bed and breakfast for those looking for a romantic getaway in Massachusetts on a chilly weekend.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1dm2_0d6RhNfa00
Surrounded by forest, the 33-acre estate of Clamber Hill Inn & Restaurant provides an ideal destination for a romantic getaway. With fireplaces in its European Suite and three of its five rooms, it provides a romantic setting on those chilly days of late fall and winter.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yFPhQ_0d6RhNfa00
Your stay includes a delectable breakfast served in either the dining room or Wintergarden. Expect to enjoy a two-course gourmet breakfast of coffee, tea, juice, pastries, fresh seasonal fruit, and more.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06BmWT_0d6RhNfa00
There are five rooms and one suite available to book at Clamber Hill Inn. For the coziest accommodation, reserve the Nautical Room with its very own fireplace by the four-poster, queen-sized bed as well as two comfortable chairs.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vWDT4_0d6RhNfa00
Each guest room has its own individualized decor. The room pictured here has Japanese-inspired decor and provides another romantic setting for your stay.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bYopc_0d6RhNfa00
The most popular room is the European Suite which exudes romance and charm. If you are here to celebrate a special occasion, perhaps an anniversary, this suite is absolutely perfect. There is a separate bedroom and a large private sitting room complete with a fireplace. Get cozy on the couch with a glass of wine as the fire is roaring.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qlz6d_0d6RhNfa00
Clamber Hill Inn offers a Romantic Getaway Package that includes a two-night stay with a romantic dinner by candlelight. This is perfect for a cozy weekend away.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eNzcA_0d6RhNfa00
Call ahead to customize your getaway package with a bottle of champagne or wine, flowers, and/or chocolates.

Can you think of a better place for a romantic getaway in Massachusetts? If so, tell us where in the comments! To book your cozy stay, visit the Clamber Hill Inn & Restaurant website and follow the Facebook page.

For another romantic getaway, book a stay in a cottage at Santrarella Estate in Lee.

Comments / 0

Related
Only In Massachusetts

Choose From More Than 20 Flavors Of Scrumptious Pie When You Visit Petsi Pies In Massachusetts

Who doesn’t love a scrumptious slice of pie? With a flaky crust, pies are versatile in that they can be filled either with something sweet or savory. Petsi Pies in Somerville offers a wide variety of both sweet and savory pies. If you find yourself in the area or want to take a road trip […] The post Choose From More Than 20 Flavors Of Scrumptious Pie When You Visit Petsi Pies In Massachusetts appeared first on Only In Your State.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Only In Massachusetts

Stop At The Iconic Old Country Store & Emporium In Massachusetts That’s Been Around For Decades

There’s nothing quite like a visit to a general store to feel as though you’ve entered a time machine. A trip to a country store in Massachusetts is always a nostalgic step back in time. Offering a variety of goods, country stores were the places for the community to purchase provisions back in the day. […] The post Stop At The Iconic Old Country Store & Emporium In Massachusetts That’s Been Around For Decades appeared first on Only In Your State.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Only In Massachusetts

This 213-Year-Old Massachusetts Bed & Breakfast Offers A Harbor View Sanctuary To Guests

When choosing a place to stay, what’s most important to you? Is it comfort, views, convenience, or perhaps all of the above? The Morning Glory Bed and Breakfast offers a lovely place to escape for a while along with views of the Salem Harbor. With three comfortable, well-appointed rooms at this bed and breakfast in Massachusetts, you’ll have the quiet you may be seeking as well as the convenience of being within walking distance from the heart of Salem.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Petersham, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Only In Massachusetts

This Quaint Wagon Ride Through Massachusetts’ Farmland Is A Magnificent Way To Take It All In

If you’re looking for unique things to do in Massachusetts during the cooler months of the year, there’s a restaurant that offers an experience you won’t find anywhere else. Salem Cross Inn’s Fireplace Feast dining event will transport you to simpler times with a quaint horsedrawn wagon or sleigh ride through the Inn’s surrounding farmland before you sit down at the restaurant to dine on early American fare. Let’s take a closer look at this event that includes a sleigh ride or wagon ride in Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Only In Massachusetts

This Secluded Cabin Near The Berkshires In Massachusetts Lets You Glamp In Style

Sometimes a getaway to the mountains is absolutely necessary and when you head to the Berkshires, you have plenty of options for accommodations. Sure, there are hotels as well as campgrounds, but if you prefer something a bit in between, consider glamping at a cabin. With all the comforts of home, yet with plenty of rustic charm, this secluded cabin in the town of Monterey has it all. Let’s take a look:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Only In Massachusetts

Stay In This Cozy Little National Seashore Cabin In Massachusetts For Less Than $130 Per Night

We all deserve a nice little getaway from time to time, and sometimes there’s no better place to get away in Massachusetts than to Cape Cod. The most rural, undeveloped town on the Cape happens to be Truro, 70 percent of which is set within the Cape Cod National Seashore. If you’re looking for a peaceful place to get away, there’s a cozy cabin in the National Seashore that may be the perfect place for you to stay any time of year.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Only In Massachusetts

The Oldest Hotel In Massachusetts Is Also One Of The Most Haunted Places You’ll Ever Sleep

Does your idea of a good night’s sleep involve things that go bump in the night? Then the oldest hotel in Massachusetts is the place for you. Here’s what it’s like to stay at the beautiful (but totally haunted) Omni Parker House. We should warn you, though, that it’s rumored to be the single most […] The post The Oldest Hotel In Massachusetts Is Also One Of The Most Haunted Places You’ll Ever Sleep appeared first on Only In Your State.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bed And Breakfast#Facebook#Santrarella Estate
Only In Massachusetts

There’s Nothing Quite Like The Pancakes At The Historic Miss Florence Diner In Massachusetts

Most of us can agree that a good breakfast is the best way to start your day. While you can always make breakfast at home, going out and letting someone else do the work is such a treat. If a pancake happens to be your favorite thing to eat first thing in the morning, we have the place for you! Located in the Northampton village of Florence, you’ll find some of the best homemade pancakes at the historic Miss Florence Diner. Let’s have a look:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Only In Massachusetts

Take A Look At Life Inside Fitchburg, The Snowiest Town In Massachusetts

It’s no secret that winter in Massachusetts hits hard. We get everything from powdery dustings of snow to full-on blizzards that turn the Bay State into something strongly resembling Siberia. However, there’s one spot that gets more snow than anywhere else. Curious about the town that gets the most snow in Massachusetts? Then you’ll want […] The post Take A Look At Life Inside Fitchburg, The Snowiest Town In Massachusetts appeared first on Only In Your State.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Only In Massachusetts

12 Christmas Light Displays In Massachusetts That Are Pure Magic

Massachusetts takes things to another level when it comes to the holidays. Perhaps it’s because so many of our towns and main streets look like they’ve tumbled straight out of A Christmas Carol, but there’s definitely something extra magical about the Bay State this time of year. Take a look at these best Christmas light […] The post 12 Christmas Light Displays In Massachusetts That Are Pure Magic appeared first on Only In Your State.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Only In Massachusetts

The Old Farm In Massachusetts That’s A Bakery, Store, and Winery All In One

There’s something quite special about visiting a farm to pick your own fruit. But when a farm offers more than fruit and vegetables, it becomes a destination where you can spend hours enjoying all it has to offer. Russell Orchards in Ipswich, Massachusetts is one such farm where you can pick your own seasonal fruit, visit with farm animals, shop in the store, and purchase up some of the farm’s award-winning wine.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Only In Massachusetts

Only In Massachusetts

5K+
Followers
595
Post
615K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Massachusetts is for people who LOVE The Bay State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy