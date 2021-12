When many people discuss what COVID-19 has done to our society, they mention the deaths, the mask mandates and vaccinations. Yet there is one major thing that the pandemic has done to our society that no one is talking about enough: all the children who are not being fed. I am a graduate student at the University of Georgia and a mom, and in the county where my children go to school, we have over 65% of our children on free lunches. Most of these children only have access to food at school.

ATHENS, GA ・ 14 DAYS AGO