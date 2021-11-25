ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Choose From More Than 51 Flavors Of Scrumptious Cookies When You Visit Two Fat Cookies In Florida

By Marisa Roman
Only In Florida
Only In Florida
 7 days ago

Guests will find treats galore when they visit this Delray Beach bakeshop. If you’re a cookie enthusiast, this is the place to visit, because even if you visit every day for a month and try one new cookie, you’ll only be about halfway through their cookie menu. With a wide variety of house-baked sweet treats, come indulge at Two Fat Cookies in Florida.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CokLz_0d6PNLyS00
Two Fat Cookies in Delray Beach, Florida might not be the place to go when you have a problem making decisions on what you want to satisfy your sweet tooth.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H4EHN_0d6PNLyS00
Why? Because there are over 50 different flavors of cookies that this bakeshop whips up. That’s right, over 50!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vI3u6_0d6PNLyS00
With a unique variety of homemade, handmade treats, there is a little something for everyone.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UTPx3_0d6PNLyS00
Two Fat Cookies offers a delightful assortment of cookies made from scratch, many of which come from old family recipes from the owners.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uRxFo_0d6PNLyS00
Plus, it’s not just traditional chocolate chip and sugar cookies that you’ll find here.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EPbEW_0d6PNLyS00
The Wexler Family of chefs created catchy cookies like Chip Monsters, Globs, and Fatsos, too.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46QQBQ_0d6PNLyS00
It also doesn’t hurt that if you are looking for something savory to preclude your sweet tooth indulgence, you'll definitely find that here as well.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47gQTp_0d6PNLyS00
Head on over to Two Fat Cookies bakeshop in Delray Beach for a huge assortment of sweets right on the coast.

Have you ever snagged some cookies at Two Fat Cookies bakeshop before? Share with us your favorite cookie flavor in the comments section! Or if you’re looking for more information about this bakeshop, including a full list of flavors and current hours of operation, then check out the website or Facebook Page.

Address: Two Fat Cookies, 32 SE 2nd Ave STE B, Delray Beach, FL 33444, USA

