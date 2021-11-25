Choose From More Than 51 Flavors Of Scrumptious Cookies When You Visit Two Fat Cookies In Florida

Guests will find treats galore when they visit this Delray Beach bakeshop. If you’re a cookie enthusiast, this is the place to visit, because even if you visit every day for a month and try one new cookie, you’ll only be about halfway through their cookie menu. With a wide variety of house-baked sweet treats, come indulge at Two Fat Cookies in Florida.

Two Fat Cookies in Delray Beach, Florida might not be the place to go when you have a problem making decisions on what you want to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Why? Because there are over 50 different flavors of cookies that this bakeshop whips up. That’s right, over 50!

With a unique variety of homemade, handmade treats, there is a little something for everyone.

Two Fat Cookies offers a delightful assortment of cookies made from scratch, many of which come from old family recipes from the owners.

Plus, it’s not just traditional chocolate chip and sugar cookies that you’ll find here.

The Wexler Family of chefs created catchy cookies like Chip Monsters, Globs, and Fatsos, too.

It also doesn’t hurt that if you are looking for something savory to preclude your sweet tooth indulgence, you'll definitely find that here as well.

Head on over to Two Fat Cookies bakeshop in Delray Beach for a huge assortment of sweets right on the coast.

Address: Two Fat Cookies, 32 SE 2nd Ave STE B, Delray Beach, FL 33444, USA