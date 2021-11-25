Watch Amanda Nunes face-plant Cris Cyborg to become two-division champ | Video

Miesha Tate believes that Julianna Pena has the ability to dethrone UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes when they meet at UFC 269. Tate coached Pena during her winning season on The Ultimate Fighter, and in the years since then, Pena has become one of the top women’s bantamweights in the UFC. Next month at UFC 269, Pena takes on Nunes for the 135lbs title. Speaking to the media ahead of her own fight this weekend against Ketlen Vieira at UFC Vegas 43, Tate was asked to size up Pena’s chances of defeating Nunes next month, and she thinks there is a good chance.

UFC ・ 13 DAYS AGO