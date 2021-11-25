Take A Ride On This One-Of-A-Kind Canal Boat In Oklahoma
If you’re not from around here, you may not know that Oklahoma City has a canal boat ride that’s a fun little adventure for the whole family. The Bricktown Water Taxi gives entertaining and historically-themed narrated cruises of the Bricktown Canal with an emphasis on Oklahoma history and downtown OKC’s rebirth. And the best part is, in December they offer free rides on select days and times as part of the Downtown in December celebration. It’s the only one of its kind in Oklahoma, so be sure to check it out the next time you’re in the OKC metro.
To learn more about the Bricktown Water Taxi or to pre-purchase tickets, visit their website here.
Address: Bricktown Water Taxi, 111 S Mickey Mantle Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73104, USA
