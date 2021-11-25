Take A Ride On This One-Of-A-Kind Canal Boat In Oklahoma

If you’re not from around here, you may not know that Oklahoma City has a canal boat ride that’s a fun little adventure for the whole family. The Bricktown Water Taxi gives entertaining and historically-themed narrated cruises of the Bricktown Canal with an emphasis on Oklahoma history and downtown OKC’s rebirth. And the best part is, in December they offer free rides on select days and times as part of the Downtown in December celebration. It’s the only one of its kind in Oklahoma, so be sure to check it out the next time you’re in the OKC metro.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

As one of the most popular attractions in Bricktown, the water taxi is a fun adventure unlike anything else in Oklahoma.

They offer rides 7 days a week along the canal and offer a unique perspective on the history of the state. The boats can fit around 40 people and guests of all ages are welcome.

The guides are knowledgeable about Oklahoma City's past, present, and future plans for our city and state, and do a great job keeping you informed and entertained.

Along the tour, you'll pass by all the quaint restaurants and stores and under the Devon Bridge.

You'll even get to view some beautiful and historical murals.

You can also book a private water taxi for your event. Cruises can include boxed lunch, dinner, or enjoy a cocktail cruise with your group.

In the past, they have offered FREE rides as part of the Downtown in December holiday celebration in partnership with Downtown OKC. We are hoping they offer the same this year!

The price is $13 for adults, $10 for kids ages 6-12, and children 5 and under are $4. Seniors aged 65+, active-duty military (ID required) are $11.

To learn more about the Bricktown Water Taxi or to pre-purchase tickets, visit their website here.

Be sure to stop into Bricktown Candy Company, a whimsical candy shop located close to the water taxi. You’ll find a large assortment of bulk candy and old-school candies that you can’t find anywhere else. Click here to read more about it.

Address: Bricktown Water Taxi, 111 S Mickey Mantle Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73104, USA