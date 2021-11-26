Bay Area's indigenous community builds a better future by reconnecting with their past

The Make It Better Foundation is thrilled to announce the winners of its first annual Bay Area Philanthropy Awards presented by the Marin Community Foundation. To select the winners of the first annual Bay Area Philanthropy Awards, a panel of judges made up of some of the most influential names in the local philanthropy scene reviewed and whittled down more than 78 applicants until arriving at three stalwarts of giving and making a difference. The winners, in the categories of Health and Wellness, Environment, and Social Service, join the more than 40 nonprofits recognized with Philanthropy Awards in the greater Chicago area in previous years. Winners were chosen based on excellence, scalability, efficiency, leadership and effectiveness. The foundation offers its sincerest congratulations to the inspirational winners and to the dedicated employees and volunteers who keep these nonprofits going strong.

