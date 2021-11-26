Bay Area's indigenous community builds a better future by reconnecting with their past
For Native Americans living in the San Francisco Bay Area, feeling invisible is common. From the forced relocation acts of the 1950's to today, many indigenous people feel as though they were and are still being stripped of their culture. RELATED: 1969 Occupation of Alcatraz: How Native Americans took over former prison and ignited a movement Through the spirit of the occupation of Alcatraz , a coalition of native groups are creating a cultural hub known as 'The Village.'
Trailblazing Native American Chef Crystal Wahpehpah opens new woman-owned restaurant offering authentic indigenous foods with modern twist in East BayLocated in the heart of the American Indian cultural district of San Francisco, the first of it's kind in the US, ' The Village ' will provide indigenous people a way to receive essential services and regain a connection to their community. Native people in San Francisco are using the foundation of past activism to fight for the future they deserve.
This Native American Heritage Month, ABC Localish Studios presents "Our America: Indigenous and Urban."Celebrate Native American Heritage Month with "Our America: Indigenous and Urban" on this ABC station or wherever you stream: Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV or Roku .
