ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerville, MA

Welcome To ‘Elfland’: 8-Year-Old Somerville Boy Builds Miniature Community In Vacant Lot

By Rachel Holt
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 7 days ago

SOMERVILLE (CBS) — Welcome to “Elfland,” a miniature community in Somerville in the middle of a vacant lot.

“Elfland” has a library, a hospital, and even an ice-skating rink. It’s a place with a lot to offer, if you’re small enough to use it.

“This used to be a gas station, and it’s been out of use for a couple of years. And ‘Elfland’ popped up. I just saw it at night one time,” said Somerville resident Lena Warnke.

“Elfland” is the work of an eight-year-old boy in the neighborhood, with some help from his parents.

The boy said, “I saw signs invisible to grown-ups.”

His dad added, “Our son saw the elves and the elves asked for help making houses, and so we started building houses.”

Now it’s a colorful and quirky space that’s been bringing the family, and others, lots of joy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WpGNK_0d6Ehw7u00

After an eight-year-old started building Elfland, community members continued adding to the space. (WBZ-TV)

“I think it’s amazing. I think it’s good we’re providing homes for our fellow elves in the community of Somerville,” said resident Ben Cuba.

According to a sign, “Elfland” was established over 600 years ago, but the buildings and houses started popping up just this August, and the tiny village has been growing in size ever since.

“I have noticed it. I also noticed it growing. It started out with just a few houses, and I thought it was just a really cute idea,” said Somerville resident Annegret Klaua.

“We love the fact that other people are adding stuff and feel like this is something they can take part of too. It’s not just for our family, but it’s for the entire community to enjoy and add on to,” added the mother of the founder.

As for the future of the lot, the developer has proposed building a human-sized apartment building on the property, with a planning board hearing taking place next month.

For now, the young founder of “Elfland” has one goal.

“I hope it makes people happy.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

It Happens Here: Kupel’s Jewish Bakery In Brookline Thriving With Unlikely Owner

BROOKLINE (CBS) – If you live in Brookline, you know the name. And you’ve probably eaten the bagels. Kupel’s is a Kosher bakery renowned since 1978 for its baked goods and award-winning bagels. Farzad Ghorbi started working here in 1984 as an immigrant from Iran, and is now the owner: a Muslim man, married to an Irish Catholic woman, now running a Jewish bakery. “Only in America,” Farzad told WBZ-TV. “Only in America. The greatest country on Earth!” And Farzad believes this is the greatest bakery, too. He takes great pains to keep it that way – and keep the bagels in line with...
BROOKLINE, MA
CBS Boston

Tewksbury Police Introduce New Comfort Dog

TEWKSBURY (CBS) – The Tewksbury Police Department has a new comfort dog named Waffles. The department held a naming contest for their new team member, and one young student’s idea was chosen. The 9-week old Australian labradoodle puppy came from New Hampshire. He will train with School Resource Officer Eric Hanley. Once fully trained, Waffles will work to calm students and help build relationships between kids and the police department. “It’s astounding what a dog’s presence can do,” Hanley said. “We are all super excited. The sky’s the limit.” The contest winner, Heath Brook Elementary School second-grader Jack Johnson, met Waffles at the police station on Wednesday. Jack said he nominated the name Waffles because a photo of the puppy reminded him of a waffle, and because his family’s dog loves to eat waffles. Police received almost 1,000 name suggestions.
TEWKSBURY, MA
WEKU

Berea is building community with a lot of love and a very large crocheted holiday tree

For months volunteers in Berea have been crocheting five to six-inch pieces of fabric known as “granny squares”, to make a very large outdoor holiday tree. More than 900 “granny squares” with every color imaginable have been attached to a metal frame that’s 12 feet tall. Joy Gritton says, creating this art together is one way of building community during the pandemic. The Berea resident says hundreds of hours of peoples’ time, energy, and commitment and love went into this project.”
BEREA, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Somerville, MA
Somerville, MA
Government
CBS Boston

Loyal Customers Say Goodbye To Beloved Muffin Shop In Weymouth

WEYMOUTH (CBS) — Fresh out of muffins, and full of customers saying goodbye to the restaurant that has been a staple of Weymouth for 65 years. “It’s just a great community. They’ve been good to us and we’ve been good to them. It’s like a family. We know everybody. We know everybody by name- and we know what they eat for breakfast,” said Bob’s Muffin Shop owner Vinnie Jankord. Vinnie and Marie Jankord took over the business 14 years ago, and ever since they’ve been serving the community in more ways than one. “The high school is mostly what we supported. My son...
WEYMOUTH, MA
CBS Boston

Cambridge Health Alliance Won’t Take Vaccine Walk-Ins In Somerville Due To ‘Unprecedented Volume’

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — The Cambridge Health Alliance will not be taking vaccine walk-ins at their Somerville vaccine center for the rest of the week. The health system has multiple locations in Boston, Cambridge, and Somerville. The move comes after the Somerville vaccine center has seen an increase in patients. “To accommodate the unprecedented volume at our Vaccine Center, we are asking anyone seeking a vaccination or booster shot to make an appointment,” Cambridge Health posted on Facebook. “We will not be accepting walk-ins for the remainder of this week. Thank you for your patience and understanding.” Make an appointment online.  Walk-in vaccinations at its retail pharmacy locations in Malden and Cambridge
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miniature
Wicked Local

1936 Concord estate scheduled for demolition serves as horror movie set

The Concord Historical Commission is hoping that when the new owners of the estate at 1075 Lowell Road demolish the home, its history is not lost with it. The house was designed by Concord architect Harry Little in 1936 for Brooks Stevens Jr. and his wife Janet Stevens. The Stevens family was known across Concord and Lowell for its role in the textile industry. Stevens died in 1981.
SFGate

Calif. neighborhood flummoxed as dozens of peacocks move in

TRACY, Calif. — Fed up residents in west Tracy are dealing with loud, squawking peafowl that have run afoul of the neighborhood. At least 30 peacocks and peahens are wreaking havoc in the Redbridge and George Kelley Elementary School areas. Neighbors tell KCRA 3 that the brightly colored, iridescent birds are perching on roofs, leaving fecal matter on tops of houses and driveways and damaging property.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Boston

‘Old Ladies Against Underwater Garbage’ Cleaning Out One Pond At A Time On The Cape

FALMOUTH (CBS) — We’ve all seen it. You’re smack-dab in the middle of a beautiful place in nature, and you see a piece of litter. Dr. Susan Baur, an 81-year-old avid swimmer, decided she had seen enough trash at the bottom of ponds in Cape Cod, so she wanted to do something about it. About four years ago, she formed a group affectionately called “Old Ladies Against Underwater Garbage”, or “OLAUG” for short. They’ve been pulling trash from some of the 996 fresh water ponds on the Cape ever since. “It’s kind of a treasure hunt for stuff that’s not supposed to be...
FALMOUTH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
101.5 WPDH

Hyde Park 8-Year-Old Passing Smiles to Her Community

Bringing a smile to her community is the mission of one Hyde Park 8-year-old. In the past, you may have seen us share stories about Tabitha's Project Smiles. Hyde Park native Tabitha Canning has been bringing joy to local agencies around the Dutchess County and mid-Hudson region since she was a toddler.
HYDE PARK, NY
universalhub.com

Citizen complaint of the day: The North End is a pig sty tonight

One outraged citizen pounds out a 311 complaint about conditions in the North End today:. The North End is a disgrace today and a clear example of how we don't have good representation! Besides the residents living in filth I am sure the tourists will appreciate how we our forced to live. Wake up and figure it out City Hall. Next trash day is Monday! DISGUSTED in the North End!!
BOSTON, MA
wnky.com

Community gives kidnapped 3-year-old grand welcome home

GALLATIN, Tn. – After the sweet reunion with his mom in California, Noah Clare and his family flew back to Tennessee where they were met with love at every turn. “I still can’t believe that it all just feels like one big nightmare,” said Noah’s mother, Amanda Ennis. “And then I look and his little curls are gone and it kind of just hits me all over again. But I cannot wait to crawl in my bed with my baby and just watch cartoons and go to bed and sleep in tomorrow.”
GALLATIN, TN
CBS Denver

Denver Community Steps Up To Help DPS School Substitute Shortage

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Public Schools says it’s experiencing staff absences in droves, but the community is stepping up to help with the substitute shortage. The district sent out communication to families about a month and a half ago asking for help in their classrooms. They’ve since made about 120 substitute hires. (credit: CBS) “We’re seeing a lot of people from the community. They’re calling in saying, ‘Hey, I have a couple days per month where I can come in and support you guys.’ We’ve have retirees reaching out. Parents are offering to give half a day or help out during the lunch...
DENVER, CO
nbcboston.com

Van Drives Onto Steps at City Hall Plaza in Boston

A van drove onto the steps at City Hall Plaza in Boston on Monday morning. The incident was reported shortly after 6:30 a.m. Police said a livery driver drove down the stairs at 1 City Hall Plaza on the Congress Street side. No injuries were reported. Aerial footage showed a...
MassLive.com

Search the Massachusetts cities and towns with the highest COVID rates; these 15 communities have positivity rates of 10% or higher

As COVID-19 case counts are increasing in Massachusetts, 15 communities have positivity rates of 10% or higher, according to data from the Department of Public Health. Those communities are mainly smaller towns in the western and central part of the state and included: Hawley (33%), Heath (18%), New Ashford (18%), Buckland (17%), Holland (17%), Clarksburg (16%), Savoy (13%), East Brookfield (12%), Royalston (11%), Middleton (11%), Townsend (11%), New Salem (11%), Orange (11%), Winchendon (10%) and Middlefield (10%).
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Chicago

Mother Of Darrell Brooks Releases Letter To Victims Of Waukesha Christmas Parade Tragedy, Wants ‘Broken System’ Fixed

CHICAGO (CBS) – The man accused of plowing his SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin a week and a half ago says he feels like he’s being demonized. Six people died and dozens were injured. While the driver, Darrell Brooks, didn’t talk about a motive when he spoke with a reporter while in jail — he did say he feels like he’s being portrayed as a monster. Darrell Brooks (Waukesha County Sheriff) Brooks’ mother, Dawn Woods, released a letter to the media offering condolences to the victims. She says Brooks has had mental health issues since he was young but does...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
42K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy