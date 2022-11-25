ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Is Giving Away a Free Game With This Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday Bundle—Shop It Before It’s Too Late

By Jason Pham
 4 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

ICYMI, Black Friday 2022 is here, and the gaming deals are hotter than ever. Right now, you can shop for Nintendo Switches , Playstation 5 s, and so many more devices at huge discounts. Our eyes are on virtual reality gaming, though. This is why we’re shopping an Oculus Quest 2 bundle deal from Amazon that will save us money and give us a free game. Sound too good to be true? Well, it’s not.

Below, check out the details about the Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deal at Amazon.

Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday 2022 Bundle Deal

Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday Deal: $50 off & Resident Evil 4 with Beat Saber 128 GB

Buy: Oculus Quest 2 $349

Who doesn’t like free money? For Black Friday 2022 , customers can receive a free—yes, free—Resident Evil Game if they purchase an Oculus Quest 2 and the Oculus Quest 2 Beat Sabers (the things you put on your hands and can use during play to mimic hand-to-hand combat). The headset and Beat Sabers combines usually costs $399—but right now you can save $50 and get a free game thanks to this Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday bundle.

If you don’t know what the Oculus Quest 2 is, one of Oculus’ newest virtual reality headsets. Compared to previous Oculus headsets, the Oculus Quest 2 has the highest-resolution display and the fastest processor, while offering the same features (and more) as its predecessors. Those features include an immersive entertainment library that invites users to sit front row at concerts, put themselves in the middle of groundbreaking films and attend exclusive events that only Oculus users are invited to. And if you’ve never used a virtual reality headset before, don’t be scared. The Oculus Quest 2′ easy setup—which can be connected to one’s smartphone—is fast and simple. All you need is WiFi and the free Oculus app. With 50 percent more pixels than previous versions, the Oculus Quest 2—and the free (!!!) $50 Amazon credit that comes with it—is a must-have this holiday season. Buy it for yourself (or someone else) this Black Friday. Below are step-by-step instructions on how to score the Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday 2021 deal before it’s too late.

  1. Visit the Oculus Quest 2 page on Amazon
  2. Add the item to your cart
  3. Get your free game when the Oculus Quest 2 and Beat Sabers are delivered.

