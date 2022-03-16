ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Who Dated Contestants From Their Seasons After Breaking Up on the Show

By Johnni Macke
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

Circling back for more roses? Not every Bachelor or Bachelorette star finds love with their final pick — and some leads choose to give their former contestants a second chance once they are back on the market.

While the ABC series has managed to help find several men and women find their happily ever after — including Sean Lowe and season 17 winner Catherine Giudici , who are married with three children — some of the show’s leads don’t stay engaged to their top suitor.

In fact, many stars of the show, including season 16’s Clare Crawley and Dale Moss , have fizzled out on more than one occasion after trying to make things work. A few of the dating series' leads, however, have chosen to go back to their season’s contestants to search for a potential forever love — including Jason Mesnick .

The season 13 lead proposed to Melissa Rycroft during the show’s 2009 finale, but things didn’t last between the pair. Mesnick called things off during the After the Final Rose special, turning his attention on runner-up Molly Malaney .

“Melissa is a great girl, but there wasn’t any chemistry,” he told Us Weekly at the time. “So I broke up with her after Christmas, about a month after we wrapped. Obviously, I didn’t want it all on TV, but I had to take the chance if it meant getting [Molly] back. I’d rather have picked up the phone, trust me!”

The account executive isn’t the only franchise star to circle back to one of his TV exes and pursue a romance outside the show — Arie Luyendyk Jr. found love with his runner-up , Lauren Burnham , after breaking off his engagement to Becca Kufrin .

One month after season 17 Bachelorette Katie Thurston and fiancé Blake Moynes confirmed their split, Us reported that the Washington native was dating another man from her season: John Hersey .

“Internet rumors lead me to this guy becoming a dear dear friend,” Thurston wrote alongside pics with Hersey in September 2021 after relocating to San Diego and sparking a strong bond with the bartender. The following month, she and Moynes revealed they called it quits after six months together.

“It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways,” the duo said in a joint statement in October 2021 . “We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently.”

Thurston revealed her new love via her Instagram Story in November 2021 as part of her “12 Days of Messy” challenge in which she compared her former contestants to Taylor Swift songs. She unveiled Hersey as “Begin Again,” hinting that he was her fresh start.

Scroll down to see which Bachelor Nation leads dated one of their seasons’ contestants after the show:

Comments / 0

Related
CharlotteObserver.com

Bachelor’s Gabby Dated Dean and Blake Before Clayton: 5 Things to Know

There’s nothing better than a Bachelor contestant with Bachelor Nation ties! Gabby Windey has been linked to two Bachelorette alums ahead of her journey on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor. Blake Horstmann revealed in October that he dated the 30-year-old Colorado nurse in the past — after...
CELEBRITIES
Modesto Bee

Who Is Susie Evans? The ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Had Some Major Drama With Clayton Echard

Warning: Spoilers ahead. Everybody loves Susie Evans! The Bachelor season 26 contestant stole Clayton Echard‘s heart — and subsequently broke it amid what would have been their fantasy suites date in Iceland. After the lead told Susie that he was “in love” with her, the two had a heated discussion. Susie brought up her concerns about Clayton possibly being in love and sleeping with the other women.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Back to the Beach? All the Details on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 — Cast, Hosts and More

Is Bachelor Nation headed to the beach for Bachelor in Paradise season 8? Fans sure do hope so — in fact, they’re sharing tons of predictions about what’s to come when former The Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants walk on to the beach at Playa Escondida Resort in Sayulita, Mexico, in summer 2022. Keep scrolling for everything we know so far.
PARADISE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melissa Rycroft
Person
John Hersey
Person
Becca Kufrin
Person
Clare Crawley
Us Weekly

Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s Son Adonis’ Baby Album: Pics

Curly-haired cutie! Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s son, Adonis, arrived in October 2017 and made his social media debut more than two years later. The rapper posted pictures of himself and the toddler in March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, writing, “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the […]
HIP HOP
E! News

Why Colton Underwood Is Saying "Hell No" to This Wedding Option

Watch: Colton Underwood Goes "Beyond the Edge" For New TV Show. Unlike Clayton Echard, Colton Underwood has already given out his final rose. Just don't expect to see his wedding to Jordan C. Brown on TV. As Colton revealed during Daily Pop on March 15, "There's no chance I'm gonna have producers in my ear while I'm getting married."
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seasons After#Bachelorette#Abc
Glamour

Jesse Palmer Says the Bachelor Finale Isn’t the End of the Drama: ‘I Still Don’t Know Who Clayton Ends Up With’

Is your head still spinning after watching that insane episode of The Bachelor: Women Tell All? I'd recap it, but I honestly have no idea how to describe everything that went down. Shanae continued to drive all the women crazy. The women all yelled at Shanae. Clayton looked like a sad puppy dog. And host Jesse Palmer seemed hilariously embarrassed by the throwback footage of him from his season of The Bachelor.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

You Won't Believe Who Slid Into The Bachelor Star Teddi Wright's DMs

Watch: "The Bachelor" Women Tell-All SHOCKING DM Reveal. Teddi Wright is putting the "tell" in Women Tell All!. In a sneak peek of March 7's The Bachelor: Women Tell All special, the 24-year-old surgical nurse reveals to host Jesse Palmer that someone very close to Bachelor Clayton Echard reached out to her. Though Teddi is hesitant to reveal the person who direct messaged her on social media, she eventually shares that it was one of Clayton's brothers.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Wells Adams, Chris Harrison and More Stars React to Colton Underwood’s Engagement: ‘You’ve Come a Long Way’

Sharing their happiness. Plenty of Colton Underwood‘s friends and former colleagues offered their congratulations after he announced his engagement to Jordan C. Brown. The former Bachelor star, 30, revealed on Monday, February 28, that he and the political strategist, 39, got engaged earlier this year while vacationing in Big Sur, California, to celebrate Underwood’s birthday.
NFL
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

105K+
Followers
14K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy