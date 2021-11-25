ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

France extends COVID-19 booster shots to all adults

By Sudip Kar-gupta
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ySwf_0d6CnGQM00

PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - France said on Thursday it would make COVID-19 booster shots available to all adults, toughen rules on wearing face masks and ramp up health pass checks as it seeks to curb a fifth wave of infections that risks undermining its economic recovery.

The number of infections is doubling every 11 days in France but officials said there was no need to follow Austria's example of reimposing a lockdown.

Health Minister Olivier Veran said anyone aged 18 or over would be eligible for booster shots and that the period between full vaccination and the booster jabs would be shortened to five months from six.

"We still have our fate in our hands," Veran told a news conference, urging people to respect social distancing rules.

Booster shots are currently available only to over-65s and to those with underlying health issues.

France currently holds about 25 million doses, enough to accelerate the booster campaign, Veran said. Earlier, France's health regulator, known as the HAS, backed a widening of the campaign.

France reported 33,464 new cases on Thursday, the third time in a row the tally has been above the 30,000 mark, a pattern unseen since late April.

The seven-day moving average of daily new cases - which evens out reporting irregularities - stands at a three-month high of 21,761 and has almost quadrupled in a month.

Veran said he would ask the HAS and medical ethics committee to examine whether children aged 5 to 11 should be vaccinated. Any programme for such children would not begin before 2022.

Earlier, the EU's drug regulator approved the use of Pfizer-BioNTech's (PFE.N), (22UAy.DE) COVID vaccine for 5 to 11-year-olds as Europe fights a spike in infections. read more

Booster shots will become a requirement for a valid health pass, which is needed in France to enter restaurants, cafes, cinemas and museums, among other public venues, Veran said. The pass shows proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test.

After Veran's announcement, vaccination bookings soared, causing medical appointments app Doctolib to freeze. A Doctolib spokeswoman late on Thursday told Reuters that more than 400 000 new reservations for the jab had been made.

Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau, Richard Lough, Sudip Kar-Gupta, Benoit Van Overstraeten and Geert De Clercq Editing by Bernadette Baum, Frances Kerry and Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

Full lockdown, mandatory nationwide vaccination in Austria

The government of Austria has already imposed a partial lockdown on the unvaccinated in an effort to reduce hospitalization rates amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. The Chancellor of Austria, Alexander Schallenberg, announced today that a full lockdown of the country would begin on Monday, November 22 and last for an initial 10 days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. issues 'Do Not Travel' COVID-19 warning for Germany, Denmark

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department on Monday advised against travel to Germany and Denmark because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries. The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High" for...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Covid 19#Ethics Committee#Covid#Booster
Reuters

Sweden says could impose new COVID-19 measures next week

STOCKHOLM, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Swedish Public Health Agency said on Thursday it could impose new restrictions as early as next week to fight the coronavirus pandemic and a rising tide of infections. Sweden introduced vaccine passes for indoor events with more than 100 people at the beginning of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

Germany to impose restrictions on unvaccinated to break COVID surge

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is expected to impose restrictions on the unvaccinated on Thursday as it seeks to break a dramatic surge in daily coronavirus infections exacerbated by the discovery of the Omicron strain. Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her successor, Olaf Scholz will discuss with leaders of Germany’s 16...
SOCCER
Reuters

Omicron could be dominant in France within weeks, adviser says

PARIS/WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Omicron could become the dominant COVID-19 variant in France by the end of January, the top scientific adviser said on Thursday, after both France and the United States reported their first cases and countries around the world tightened curbs. The first known U.S. case was...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Frontex deploys Danish surveillance aircraft over northern France

PARIS, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Frontex has deployed a plane to support French and Belgian authorities trying to spot illegal boat crossing activity, a week after 27 migrants drowned when their dinghy deflated in the Channel, the European Union's joint frontier force said. In a statement, Frontex said the plane,...
EUROPE
MedicalXpress

Slovenia halts Johnson & Johnson vaccinations after death

Slovenia announced on Tuesday it would no longer use the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after experts confirmed a 20-year-old died earlier this year because of the jab. The Alpine EU member suspended vaccinations with Johnson & Johnson in September after the woman died of a brain haemorrhage and blood clots just days after getting vaccinated.
PHARMACEUTICALS
hngn.com

Putin Allegedly Stops All Gas Deliveries, Cuts Supplies Which the European Union Interpreted as Weaponization of Energy

The European Union accuses Vladimir Putin of shutting gas deliveries and cutting supplies drastically, viewed as a sinister move by energy-hungry nations. Once again, Russia is accused of making a big move against Europe via gas and non-renewable energy supplies before these demands to increase energy reserves were put down. Even US President Joe Biden felt the crunch when he asked OPEC nations to help increase the supplies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

235K+
Followers
248K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy