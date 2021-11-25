ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Ranks First In CDC’S Thanksgiving Week COVID-19 Death Forecast

By CBSMiami.com Team
 7 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The CDC published its latest predictions in the fight against the coronavirus and said it expects an increase in COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations over the next four weeks, according to its new ensemble forecasts.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the current COVID-related death toll in the US now stands at 773,000.

The CDC forecasts suggest, by December 18, the new death toll could be between 794,000 and 822,000.

The agency also predicts hospitals are likely to admit more than 12,000 new COVID patients in the next four weeks.

Florida ranks the No. 1 state for predicted number of COVID-19 deaths for the week ending Nov. 28 with 279.

Last week, there were 19 new COVID-19 deaths in Florida, which is a change of +1368%.

Factors that could throw off the forecasts range from the rise of new variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 to the start of a new flu epidemic.

Comments / 414

Bruce Robertson
7d ago

CDC is completely political. Florida has one of the lowest case rates in the country, and the fact remains, you have to catch Covid from someone else who has it. If very few Floridians actually have it, there are very few people to catch Covid from. CDC is scaremongering at the request of their pals in the Donkey Party.

Reply(66)
187
Robert Morgan in VI
7d ago

Oh we go from number 50 to number 1 just like that. Well once the CDC falsifies the numbers on behalf of the Brandon Administration i guess so.

Reply(39)
81
Cindy Romano
6d ago

Fake news !!!!Here in Florida, during the winter WE COME OUT AND ENJOY THE COOL WEATHER, AND HAVE our houses open , windows open, fresh air blow through...DIDN'T YOU KNOW JUST 15 MINZ of VIT.D DOES an IMMUNITY GOOD !!!?

Reply(3)
46
