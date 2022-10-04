ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A ‘Halo’ of a Deal: Amazon Discounts Its Popular Halo Fitness Tracker to Just $39

By Tim Chan and Sage Anderson
 2 days ago

With a second Prime Day coming up, one of the best deals on Amazon right now is on the Amazon Halo Band , the company’s best-selling activity tracker. The Halo Band launched at a $100 price-point but Amazon has it currently priced at $69.99 . That’s already a great deal for a top-rated fitness tracker but right now you can get the Halo Band for a further discount, bringing the price down to just $39.99 .

This is the first time we’ve seen the Halo Band on sale this season and the deal gets you the Amazon Halo Band in your choice of three sizes and three colors for its lowest price yet .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lcMQ7_0d689VLl00

Buy Amazon Halo Band $39.99

The Amazon Halo Band is one of the most wearable, well, wearables on the market, with a slim, bracelet-style look and screen-free design.

The Halo tracks everything from activity and movement (think not just steps but the quality of your movement), to heart rate, calories burned and sleep score. The Halo Band also measures body fat percentage, a better indicator of health than weight or BMI alone.

The unique “tone of voice analysis,” meantime, analyzes your speech patterns to see whether they fall under a “negative” or “positive” impression metric (two microphones are built into the device).

Interviewers love using the Halo Band to improve the clarity of their voice and to come across more friendly, though the feature is also great for everyday use, helping you hear and understand how you sound to others, to help strengthen your communication. (It’s great prep before a job interview or big presentation too).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E9kAy_0d689VLl00

Buy: Amazon Halo Band $39.99

Halo delivers all its AI-powered health features from a slim and sleek wristband, no thicker than a watch strap. Unlike a smartwatch , the Amazon Halo Band doesn’t have a screen or send off constant annoying notifications. Instead, everything is tracked through the accompanying Halo app, meaning no screen to turn off or tap (there is a button to turn the microphones on or off).

Pricing for the Halo app starts at $3.99 a month but Amazon’s deal gets you a six-month subscription to the Halo app for free (with purchase of a Halo device). Your membership gets you detailed access to all your health and wellness metrics, plus access to hundreds of premium workouts, recipes, daily meditations, sleep support and more.

The Amazon Halo Band is water-resistant, so it’ll hold up even to a sweaty workout or run. The battery lasts up to seven days on a single charge. Need to juice up? The Halo Band fully charges in less than 90 minutes. Regularly $99.99, get the Halo Band for just $39.99 on Amazon right now .

Looking for a more traditional-style tracker? The Halo View is Amazon’s new fitness tracker, and it’s also available on sale now .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QBDVI_0d689VLl00
Buy: Amazon Halo View $44.99

The Halo View tracks your steps, heart rate, activity score and blood oxygen levels. It can track your workouts as you go (great to help you keep pace or to reach your goals), and the full-color screen can send you text notifications, show you the time and even send a little reminder to get moving if you’ve been stationary all day.

The Halo View is completely swim-proof up to 50 meters, meaning you can take it into the water with you without worry. A single charge gets you up to seven days of battery life, and the Halo View charges in less than two hours.

You can get the Halo View for $44.99 now , also its lowest price of the season and a $35 discount. As with all Amazon deals, prices could change at any time, so we recommend adding these fitness trackers to your cart now.

