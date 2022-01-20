ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AEW Rankings: Adam Cole continues to rise up the rankings

By Jason Burgos
The Sportsnaut AEW rankings will be your weekly rundown of the 10 talents that make the promotion’s television content must-see TV for today’s wrestling fan.

However, unlike the promotion’s own rankings, where the win-loss record is key in deciding the best of the best, these rankings will take into consideration more than just victories and defeats. Mic skills, ring work, storytelling and the value a talent brings to AEW’s weekly content will factor into who lands a top-10 spot.

With that said, here are this week’s AEW rankings.

AEW Rankings

10. Orange Cassidy

Although he may not be racking up wins, Orange Cassidy has been as entertaining as ever playing foil to Adam Cole and his rise up the rankings over the last month. Along with being the less-is-more leader of the Best Friends faction, Cassidy is now in a position as an uber-reliable hand for the promotion that can deliver laughs and skilled ring work consistently.

9. Eddie Kingston

Since joining the promotion last summer, Eddie Kingston has been one of AEW’s most reliable talents. He can cut a killer promo, is a completely unique character, can be a solid heel or babyface, and is an underappreciated talent in the ring. His ongoing storyline with The Inner Circle has been a great wrinkle in the journey of the longest-running group in the AEW.

8. Darby Allin

Simply put, Darby Allin is AEW’s version of attitude-era Jeff Hardy. He has a persona that the fan base has become strongly attached to, and he is the rare talent that can say little but still expresses a wealth of emotions to an audience. Pairing him with the wrestling icon Sting has proven to be one of the best talent-building “rubs” from a legend the industry has seen in the last decade. However, with the end of his MJF feud, he hasn’t had quite the same level of talent to play off of and has dropped in the rankings.

7. Adam Cole

Adam Cole has been a vocal point of AEW television since his debut with the brand in the summer of 2021. That has only continued in the new year and as his building schism in The Elite between a pair of tag team besties has been a highlight of the promotion’s programming. Now, with real-life girlfriend and AEW women’s champion Britt Baker in recent storylines, Cole is one of the more intriguing characters on Dynamite and Rampage each week.

6. Cody Rhodes

After outside work took AEW co-founder Cody Rhodes out of the picture for some time, “The American Nightmare” has returned and been repositioned as the face of the TNT title picture. However, with some fans having a change of heart on him, he has become a divisive talent that seems to be caught in-between appeasing supporters and haters.

5. CM Punk

There is no debate, CM Punk has completely steered his AEW creative ship since returning to professional wrestling after seven years away. That ship traversed far less interesting waters to end 2021, however, his feud with MJF has finally gotten to showcase the many facets that make Punk an iconic figure in pro wrestling.

4. Sammy Guevara

Sammy Guevara has taken major steps forward in his development over the last year. He had a strong run as TNT champion as he took on all comers and put on a plethora of entertaining battles. His ongoing storyline with Cody Rhodes is the singles feud he has needed with a top star in the brand, and a talent that can take the Guevara brand to new heights.

3. MJF

MJF’s win over Darby Allin at Full Gear was a major statement that proclaimed a rocket will be strapped to Maxwell Jacob Friedman’s back, and he could be in for a major rise to the top. His ongoing feud with CM Punk has been some of his best work yet, as he has outpointed the former WWE champion on the mic on several occasions. Not to mention, the slow-burn build of an eventual split with Wardlow has been a fantastic side narrative.

2. Adam Page

“Hangman” Adam Page’s ascent to the top of AEW has been another slow-burn process just waiting for a moment to serve up the finished product. That came at Full Gear when he finally brought an end to Kenny Omega’s run at the top of the world championship mountain. However, the easy part is over. Now begins the hard part. His feud with Daniel Bryan has been a great start as it helps to give his early days as a “top guy” legitimate meaning and importance.

1. Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson left WWE as a top star and Wrestlemania main eventer and seamlessly transitioned that into being a top name in a completely different environment. And the former leader of the “Yes!” movement has thrived in his new surroundings as he puts on great matches regularly and portrays a nasty version of himself that wrestling fans haven’t seen since his pre-WWE days. His feud with Adam Page offered world-class matches, and where he goes in his 2022 AEW journey is a story all wrestling fans will be watching.

