The Oculus Quest 2, our favorite VR headset, comes with a $50 gift card for Black Friday

Fancy stepping into the world of virtual reality? Check out this Oculus Quest 2 deal which will net you £50 in Amazon Promo Credit. The Oculus Quest 2 is a great VR headset. You can strap it onto your head and use it wirelessly, without the need for a PC, slaughtering your way through The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners. Or you can plug it into a PC and play PCVR games such as the superb Half Life: Alyx. We sang its praises in our review, concluding that “..if you’ve been wanting to try VR for some time, the Oculus Quest 2 is without a shadow of a doubt the best headset money can buy.”

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO