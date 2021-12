The international break is finally over and fans can once again enjoy all the entertainment and drama that the English Premier League has to offer. Chelsea and Leicester City restarted the season again at the King Power Stadium. The match was supposed to be tightly contested with both the teams looking for high-placed finishes in the league. The Blues are trying to win their first domestic title in half a decade and the Foxes are looking to finish in a UEFA Champions League qualifying spot after coming up just short the last two seasons.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO