Please Enable JavaScript

In a Thursday press conference, St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman said he’s picked Midtown Development to redevelop the site around Tropicana Field. The decision comes five months after Kriseman narrowed candidates for redevelopment of Tropicana Field to proposals from Midtown Development and Sugar Hill Community Partners. In the eyes of City Wilds columnist Dr. Thomas Hallock, Sugar Hill and Midtown were the best of the four initial proposals on the table, adding that the Miami-based Midtown group led by Alex Vadia, “by contrast, does the best job keeping its eye on the prize. Avoiding the more complicated financials and social engineering…”

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO