Thanksgiving travel rush underway in Bay Area
If you're getting ready to travel today for the Thanksgiving holiday, you're not alone. AAA estimates that 53 million people will be flying or driving Wednesday through Sunday, and that means the roads are going to be busy. RELATED: How to navigate Thanksgiving this year, travel and COVID The highways are expected to be packed with 49 million drivers hitting the roads through Sunday. In the Bay Area, the busiest corridors are expected to be I-80 and I-580. VIDEO: Bay Area freeways packed as travelers hit the road for Thanksgiving
On the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, Bay Area area freeways were packed in all directions as people head to their holiday destinations.Early birds will be rewarded today, here are the best and worst times to hit the road:
- Before noon is a smart time to leave, noon to 8:00 p.m. is when experts project it will be the busiest.
- Sleeping in and taking your time to pack and load the car actually pays off today. Blasting off after 9 p.m. is the best time to drive.
- For your return, Saturday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. is a time to avoid the roads and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. will be a busy time to drive.
Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Thanksgiving AccuWeather Travel forecast.
