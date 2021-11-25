ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s Open, Closed In South Florida For Thanksgiving

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida will come to a virtual standstill Thursday as America pauses for a day to give thanks.

Here’s a list of what’s open and closed Thursday and Friday:

Federal offices: Closed Thursday.

State offices: Closed Thursday and Friday.

Miami-Dade County offices: Closed Thursday and Friday.

Broward County offices: Closed Thursday and Friday.

Miami-Dade courts: Closed Thursday and Friday.

Broward courts: Closed Thursday and Friday.

Public schools: Closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Post offices: Closed Thursday.

Stock markets: Closed Thursday. Open until 1 p.m. Friday.

Bond market: Closed Thursday. Open until 2 p.m. Friday.

Banks: Most are closed Thursday. Check with your bank for schedule.

Miami-Dade libraries: Closed Thursday and Friday.

Broward libraries: Closed Thursday and Friday.

Tri-Rail: Weekend schedule.

Miami-Dade and Broward transit: Sunday schedule.

Miami-Dade garbage collection: Normal schedule.

Broward garbage collection: Normal schedule.

Malls: Closed Thursday. Opening times on Friday vary.

Supermarkets: Many are closed. Click here to see what’s open and closed

Target: Closed on Thursday.

Other retail stores: Click here to see what’s open and closed

