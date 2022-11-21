Buy Black This Black Friday! Shop These Black-Owned Businesses

Black Friday is finally upon us!

As Americans search online and/or in-store for any and all Black Friday deals, the Black Information Network has put together a Buy Black Black Friday shopping guide!

Whether you're looking to support a Black-owned business this holiday season or just looking for a steal of a deal, we've got you covered!

Keep scrolling to check out our Black Friday shopping with Black-owned businesses shopping guide!

Official Shmay

https://www.officialshmay.com

Located: Georgia

About: "I opened this shop to help make a difference and to stop being scared of sharing my work. The beauty of that half-selfish mission is that a 2 sticker and $200 fundraiser at 19 years old has evolved into this fancy little internet spot. The #illustratecompassion fundraiser is named and based on the idea that you can show you actually care about other people through your actions," the company's website reads.

​

Adedhye

https://adedehye.com

Located: California

About: "Ade Dehye is a fashion brand that draws inspiration from across the African Diaspora. We are ethically and sustainably made in Ghana, and all of our textiles are sourced on the continent of Africa. So far, all of the fabrics we've used are either hand-dyed or handwoven on the continent. It’s one thing to be Black-owned, but it’s another to be 100% Black-owned and operated, all the way down to the weaving and dyeing of the fabric and the tailoring of the finished product. While some companies only look to the continent to be a recipient of charity or share a portion of their proceeds, we chose to invest directly into the continent and set up shop in Ghana, contributing to the country's growing economy as we build," the company's website reads.

WRLDINVSN

https://www.wrldinvsn.com

Located: Louisiana

About: "Providing original design and branded fashion apparel for urban youth, who feel stagnant and trapped by what their environment tells them they can and can't do," the company's website reads.

God Is Dope

https://www.godisdope.com

Located: Georgia

About: "Shop stylish tees, hats, and hoodies today. A spiritual and religious clothing line that brings awareness to God through fashion apparel and influence," the company's website reads.

The Trenches Gallery

Located: Tennessee

About: "The Trenches, a black-owned boutique and maker space, is a mid to high-end retailer focused on showcasing black-owned or designed sneakers, clothing and home goods. The Trenches unique combination of streetwear-focused shoes and fashion line, combined with an innovative maker space, invites aspiring designers and craftsmen from the North Nashville community to showcase their work," the company's website reads.

Be Rooted Co

Located: These affirming stationary products can be found at Target stores and online at https://berootedco.com .

About: Founder Jasmin Foster created Be Rooted stationary and gifts to open up another space where Black women didn't see themselves represented. The brand "weaves culture in every design" where users can feel free to "be rooted in culture, be rooted in reflection, and be rooted in who you are."

228 Grant Street

Located: Baltimore

About: These artisan soy candles are made in the spirit of founder Jill Martin 's grandparents who grew and made-by-hand " simple acts of hospitality " from their home in Granville, Virginia –– 228 Grant Street. From travel-sized tins to larger jar candles, the company provides a variety of scents and even offers candle making workshops.

Check them out here .

Martha Eyewear

Location : UK

About : A unique eyewear accessories brand inspired by "travel destinations, modern architecture and industrial materials," according to the company's website .

HouseDogge

Location : Portland, Oregon

About : Can't forget about the fur babies this holiday season. House Dogge is a "modern, fun, minimalist lifestyle brand for dogs and their people." From leashes to adorable outfits, the brand has something for all dog babies on your list.

Check them out here .

Matteo Parfums

Location : California

About : This Cali-based fragrance brand provides unique mix of scents for everyone. Their Celadawn unisex fragrance blends " natural Virginia cedar , mixed with the sweet depth of our Horchata Amber."

Check them out here .

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.