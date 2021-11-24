ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

CHP combats retail theft with organized retail crime task force

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J6i0X_0d5jsMB500

Every task force team throughout the state shares information between law enforcement agencies and California’s retailers

– With the holiday shopping season in full swing, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) is collaborating with local law enforcement agencies to aggressively investigate organized retail crimes, make arrests, and recover stolen merchandise from brick-and-mortar and online retail stores throughout the state.

The CHP’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force (ORCTF) assists local law enforcement agencies and pursues leads, identifies suspects, and supports criminal investigations. Immediately following the high-profile burglaries in the Bay Area this weekend, the CHP contacted the local agencies investigating the crimes and offered assistance. As a result, effective immediately, the CHP is increasing patrols on the freeway corridors adjacent to major shopping centers. Since its creation in 2019, the CHP’s ORCTF, in conjunction with local law enforcement agencies, has participated in 773 investigations, made 240 arrests, and assisted in the recovery of more than $18.9 million in merchandise.

“The CHP remains steadfast in its efforts to help reduce organized retail theft,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said. “We are collaborating with local law enforcement and district attorneys to apprehend and prosecute the criminals involved in this nefarious activity.”

As California’s state law enforcement agency, the CHP can assist local authorities with complex investigations that extend beyond their jurisdictions or as requested. The ORCTF provides local law enforcement with logistical support and resources, including personnel and equipment.

Every ORCTF team throughout the state shares information between law enforcement agencies and California’s retailers, and has committed CHP detectives to investigate these crimes and enhance the safety of the public as they shop throughout California.

According to the National Retail Federation, organized retail theft accounts for an estimated $30 billion in economic loss each year nationwide. Organized retail theft typically involves a criminal enterprise with multiple theft rings at numerous retail stores and uses a fencing operation to sell the stolen goods. Retailers carry losses from theft on several levels and ultimately the cost is passed on to consumers through price inflation to offset the economic loss.

If you observe organized theft:

  • Do not attempt to intervene.
  • Note what the people involved look like.
  • If possible, obtain a license plate and vehicle description.
  • Be cautious – multiple suspects can be involved in these thefts.
  • Report all suspicious activity to the store manager or police when safe to do so.
  • Submit pictures or video of the suspects or criminal activity to law enforcement, if you can do
  • so safely.
  • Report organized retail theft incidents to CHP online at: https://www.chp.ca.gov/notifychp/organized-retail-theft-program.

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Organized retail crime wave 'traumatizing' US workers

Amid a surge in organized shoplifting, Best Buy CEO Corie Barry has said that the crime wave is ?traumatizing? employees and making hiring and keeping staff difficult. The retailer is not the only outlet targeted by criminals. Organized shoplifting has "increased dramatically" over the last two years, Illinois Attorney General...
RETAIL
mymotherlode.com

Governor Newsom Discusses Ending Organized Retail Crime Rings

SACRAMENTO — In response to a recent increase in organized retail theft activities across the state, Governor Gavin Newsom has directed the California Highway Patrol (CHP) to increase their presence near major retail sites and announced a proposed increase in the 2022-2023 state budget to combat retail theft. Newsom was...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
oc-breeze.com

California Highway Patrol joins with local agencies to fight organized retail crimes

With the holiday shopping season in full swing, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) is collaborating with local law enforcement agencies to aggressively investigate organized retail crimes, make arrests, and recover stolen merchandise from brick-and-mortar and online retail stores throughout the state. The CHP’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force (ORCTF) assists...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
cbslocal.com

Suspected Retail Crime Ring Member Arrested After Auburn Target Theft

AUBURN (CBS13) — A man suspected of being a part of an organized retail theft crime ring has been arrested after a chase in Auburn on over the weekend. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, early Sunday evening, an employee at the Auburn Target store reported that someone had stolen several high-value items.
AUBURN, CA
davisvanguard.org

SF District Attorney Boudin Announces Arrest of ‘Prolific’ Retail Thief on 128 Charges in 120 Incidents in Organized Retail Theft Ring

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – As part of its “Organized Retail Theft Taskforce,” San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced Wednesday his office has filed 128 charges against one person for 120 incidents involving the theft of items valued at more than $40,000 from the Stonestown Target store between October of 2020 to November of 2021.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
nbc15.com

Middleton Police looking for help identifying 3 after retail theft

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Middleton Police are asking for help to identify three individuals regarding a retail theft that happened at Marshalls, 1700 Deming Way. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 608-824-7300, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or on the web at P3TIPS.COM. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive up to $1,000 in cash rewards for tips that lead to an arrest and can remain anonymous.
MIDDLETON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organized Retail Crime#Chp#Online Retail#Orctf
eastcountytoday.net

Three Suspects Arrested After Organized Retail Theft at Walnut Creek Nordstrom

The Walnut Creek Police Department announced Sunday that three people were arrested in connection with an organized retail theft at Broadway Plaza Nordstrom in the City of Walnut Creek Saturday night. Police are investigation what they are calling a “planned event” with initial calls coming into the police department about...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
Columbia Missourian

Disbanded violent crimes task force led to arrests, weapons seizures

A violent crimes task force created after a series of shootings in Columbia in 2019 resulted in dozens of arrests before being shut down this summer. The task force was a partnership involving Columbia police, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and other agencies. It was dissolved after a state law prohibited any state or local offices from cooperating with federal attempts on enforcing anything that would violate the right for people in the state to possess and bear arms.
COLUMBIA, MO
i95 ROCK

Waterbury PD Announces More Car Thefts, Mounted Patrols To Combat Retail Theft

I stopped leaving my keys in my vehicle back in the late 1980's, I woke up one morning and found that my VW had been rifled through, and someone had ripped out my stereo and speakers. I used to live on Oronoke Road in the Town Plot section of Waterbury, it was a very quiet part of town back then, and now too. But, my hometown has experienced a plague of stolen vehicles over the past 6 months, most of which were stolen easily, due to the fact that the owner had left their keys in the vehicle.
WATERBURY, CT
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno County district attorney discusses 2021 unsolved crime rates, rising retail thefts across California

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Crimes in Fresno are going unsolved in 2021, according to crime reports obtained through a public request act from the Fresno Police Department. The reports reveal that only 13% of 580 shootings have ended in an arrest this year. Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp says witness cooperation is vital to […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NBC Bay Area

Police Advise Walnut Creek Businesses to Be on Alert Following Organized Retail Theft

Police in Walnut Creek are alerting businesses and residents that thieves who targeted a Nordstrom store Saturday may be planning more thefts on Sunday evening. An estimated 80 thieves ransacked the store in Broadway Plaza about 9 p.m. Saturday, assaulting two store employees and pepper-spraying another, police said. Three suspects were arrested, but dozens fled the scene.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KTLA

Newsom directs CHP to increase presence near major retail sites amid wave of thefts

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday directed the California Highway Patrol to increase their presence near major retail sites after a string of thefts targeting high-end stores, including in Los Angeles. “The level of organized retail theft we are seeing is simply unacceptable,” Newsom said. “Businesses and customers should feel safe while doing their holiday shopping.” […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
wcti12.com

ENC task force working to reduce crime, keep holiday shoppers safe

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Police in one eastern North Carolina community will be out in force, working to reduce crime and keep people safe while they’re doing their holiday shopping. Jacksonville Police Holiday Shopping Task Force will return for the 22nd year on Friday and will remain vigilant through December...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
davisvanguard.org

Boudin Announces Charges against Nine for Union Square; Prosecutors in Bay Area Create Alliance to Combat Retail Theft

San Francisco, CA – If there is one area that San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin, facing recall, has been hammered on more than any it is on retail theft. The DA’s office and other authorities have blamed the perceived problem—and some high profile cases—on organized crime, which has proven difficult to catch and therefore stop and prosecute.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Contra Costa Herald

Contra Costa DA announces charges against three defendants in organized retail theft operation

Suspects from San Francisco, Oakland face felony charges of conspiracy, burglary, robbery, and organized retail theft of Walnut Creek Nordstrom Saturday night. The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office announced, today, felony charges have been filed related to the retail thefts at Nordstrom, Walnut Creek on Saturday night, November 20, 2021, when approximately 90 individuals stormed the Nordstrom Department Store in Walnut Creek’s Broadway Plaza simultaneously using three separate entrances. (See video from ABC7 news report)
WALNUT CREEK, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy