Driving to your Thanksgiving destination? Here's what you need to know

My sister-in-law rescued a puppy during Hurricane Ida and she is having a rough go with the potty-training. It is not easy, and it definitely doesn’t happen overnight. An estimated 25% of dogs are surrendered to animal shelters due to lack of potty-training. It is never too late to potty-train a dog. Puppies and adult dogs alike can be house-trained if good potty habits are instilled from day one.

