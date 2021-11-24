ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 All-Blade football player of the year: DJ Newman, Archbold

By By Steve Junga / The Blade
ARCHBOLD, Ohio — About the only thing Archbold senior DJ Newman seems to have trouble with is dealing with down time.

When the top-ranked Blue Streaks' postseason playoff run ended earlier than expected in a last-second 38-35 Division VI regional semifinal football loss to Liberty Center on Nov. 13, Newman, who also excels at basketball and baseball, was told by Archbold coach Joe Frank to “take a week off” before joining the basketball team for workouts.

“It's strange right now being home at 3:30,” Newman said. “It's a weird feeling. If I had nothing to do for a month, I'm sure I would go nuts.”

Newman had a dominant season on the football field this fall as a quarterback and defensive back, powering an Archbold team ranked No. 1 in Division VI for most of the season. He has been named the 2021 All-Blade player of the year.

“You don't see this too often anymore, especially with how how kids specialize these days,” Archbold football coach David Dominique said. “He's just one of those kids that goes from one sport to the next with no break, and I think he likes it that way. He likes to be doing something, and likes to be active. Even in the offseason, the kid was living in the weight room, trying to get bigger and stronger. He never quits. He's always trying to improve himself.”

Newman has been named the NWOAL's football player of the year, and the Northwest Ohio Division VI offensive player of the year. He is almost certain to be named a first team D-VI All-Ohio quarterback, and perhaps some higher individual awards when the state teams are announced within the next couple weeks.

As a three-year starter at quarterback for the Blue Streaks, he triggered the offense on teams that posted a 31-4 record (6-3 in playoffs) and won three straight NWOAL titles (19-1 in league play).

“It was definitely a luxury knowing the type of player he was, both with his feet and with his arm,” Dominique said. “The biggest thing was how much he evolved from his sophomore to his senior year in terms of decision-making.

“He was definitely a leader for us. His sophomore year he kind of took a back-seat role, because that year we had really good senior leadership with that group. But you could really see his leadership take shape last year, and especially this year. We were a young team, and he really just brought every one up around him.”

This season, the true dual-threat QB was 148 of 210 passing for 2,159 yards and 29 touchdowns with five interceptions, and rushed 143 times for 1,311 yards and 20 scores.

Newman also played free safety on defense, where he recorded 54 tackles, four pass breakups, and four interceptions, returning one for a TD. And, on the rare occasion Archbold needed to punt this season, Newman was the man, averaging 42.7 yards on his 15 kicks.

“It's been a pleasure coaching him,” Dominique said. “He's made it easy on me, just with what he's able to do, and how he brings up everybody around him and pushes them to be better.”

Patrick Henry’s Bill Inselman, the dean of NWOAL coaches, has been impressed.

"DJ Newman is as complete of an all-around player as the NWOAL has seen in many years,” Inselman said. “His versatility to do many things at a position in each sport is what makes him unique as an athlete. What makes him equally special is that his character is as good as his talents. He is a great kid and player.”

Newman recently committed to play baseball at Bowling Green State University.

Baseball might be Newman's No. 1 sport, but it was hard to tell by the talent and leadership he displayed in leading an young Archbold team to a superb 2021 football season.

“He makes throws that are amazing,” Dominique said. “In our game against Patrick Henry, he was being chased by five guys rolling out, and he threw the ball 60 yards and put it on the money. You don't see that very often.

“He can make something out of absolutely nothing. That's the best way to describe it. When a play breaks down, he can somehow find a way to make plays. It's one of those things you can't coach. It just comes natural, and he had it in him. He could make throws on the run that very few kids can make, and he could just make people miss with his feet.”

Before the upset loss to Liberty Center, Archbold had no serious challenge in its 12 prior games, including a 41-7 Week 5 win over that same Liberty Center team. For the season, the Blue Streaks outscored their opposition 535-119 (41.2 to 9.2 per game), and reached running clocks (for 30-point second-half leads) in nine games.

“The good thing was going undefeated in the regular season,” Newman said. “I don't think anybody really saw that coming — even myself. I thought we'd have a great season, but if you would have told me we'd be 10-0 with nine running clocks I would have told you that you were crazy.”

The sudden ending to the season forced Newman to deal with the fact that his football days were at a end.

“I'm just trying to let it go,” Newman said. “You can't do anything about it now. I'm just trying to motivate myself for basketball season to have a run there, too. When you play three sports, you don't have time to think about it. It's — bam! — on to the next sport.”

Comments / 0

 

