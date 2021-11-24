Great White Sharks Gather Off the Coasts of Virginia and North Carolina
Ocean trackers have shown at least seven of the enormous predators off the coasts of the two states in recent...www.newsweek.com
Ocean trackers have shown at least seven of the enormous predators off the coasts of the two states in recent...www.newsweek.com
I find it interesting how a story about sharks turned into a political and racist situation. Are your lives just that miserable that you have to start drama? Just read and enjoy the story then leave a comment about how cool it is the sharks are close.
I wonder if Joey would love to come back to NC for a little swim in the ocean? I'd welcome him back. Huh!?! Happy Thanksgiving everyone!!! Let's go, Brandon!
that is their habitat. yours is on dry land
Comments / 38