Virginia State

Great White Sharks Gather Off the Coasts of Virginia and North Carolina

By Hannah Osborne
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Ocean trackers have shown at least seven of the enormous predators off the coasts of the two states in recent...

MR MIDNIGHT
3d ago

I find it interesting how a story about sharks turned into a political and racist situation. Are your lives just that miserable that you have to start drama? Just read and enjoy the story then leave a comment about how cool it is the sharks are close.

JimmyC
3d ago

I wonder if Joey would love to come back to NC for a little swim in the ocean? I'd welcome him back. Huh!?! Happy Thanksgiving everyone!!! Let's go, Brandon!

Paul Tate
3d ago

that is their habitat. yours is on dry land

CBS News

Dow plunges 2.5% as new COVID-19 variant stokes financial fears

Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat since February, to close at 4,594 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.2%, closing at 15,491.
The Hill

Israel to close borders to all foreigners due to omicron variant

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement that the country's borders would be closed to all foreigners due to concerns about the omicron variant and that Israeli citizens coming into the country would have to quarantine, regardless of their vaccination status. The statement, issued on Saturday, said that...
CBS News

Group of 20-30 robbers swarm Best Buy in Minnesota on Black Friday

A group of up to 30 people robbed a Best Buy store in the Minneapolis-Saint Paul area on Black Friday, according to authorities. The theft resembles other mass robberies recently seen across the country. In such cases, several robbers swarm a store, ransack the shelves and run away, sometimes assaulting shoppers and store employees in the process.
