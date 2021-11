The Philippines is a vibrant filmmaking region in Asia and that brio is underlined by the brace of projects from the country selected at the Southeast Asia Film Lab, which is part of the Singapore Media Festival. Paul Rembert Patindol (sometimes credited as PR Patindol) was training to be a chemist but he came to a point in life where he needed a different kind of magic, and turned to filmmaking instead. His short “Hilom” won the youth jury prize at the Singapore International Film Festival in 2016, in addition to awards at Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival and the FAMAS Awards. His new...

