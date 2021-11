There is no polite, indirect way to say this: The policies and goals of American progressive left, the Democrats, and associated organizations are a threat to our constitutional republic. The current foundation of progressive politics is the hyper-racialization of American society with the clear aim of inflaming racial animosity to create political advantage and promote radical change. Through a misguided notion of social/racial justice, the Democrats all but directly approved months of violence and destruction in cities across the country. Democrat governors and prosecutors, with like motivation, have allowed great cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco to descend into lawlessness by suppressing law enforcement and permitting rampant crime ranging from uncontrolled retail theft to murder.

