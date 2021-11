For those that might not have a current subscription to Nintendo Switch Online, a new free trial is now being offered on the eShop. Starting today, Nintendo Switch owners can activate a seven-day free trial, which is available even to those that have already taken advantage of similar offers. It's hard to imagine that there are a whole lot of Switch owners that don't subscribe to the service in some capacity, but for those that don't, this seems like the perfect opportunity to see what's offered as part of the $19.99 annual price point.

