Birth Announcements

Eunice News
Cover picture for the articleLincoln Tassin Chase and Kayla Tassin announce the birth of their son, Lincoln Joseph Tassin,...

Will Smith ought to be “ashamed” – Sabrina Williams, half-sister of Serena and Venus, criticises the actor for biased portrayal of Richard Williams

Will Smith starrer King Richard has hit the theatres worldwide, and while most of the reviews are glowing, a few aren’t. The most prominent of these critiques have come from Sabrina Williams, stepsister of Serena and Venus Williams, and daughter of Richard Williams by his first wife. In a scathing interview, Sabrina said that the Hollywood star should be ashamed of himself for the non fact-checked and biased portrayal of her father.
Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
Motown hitmaker Marilyn McLeod dies at 82

(November 26, 2021) She was part of one of the great songwriting teams of the 1970s and 80s, and left a string of Motown smashes that we revere even in 2021. Today we say a sad goodbye to the great Marilyn McLeod, who penned top hits for Diana Ross, Jermaine Jackson and more.
Tammy Slaton’s New Boyfriend Phillip Was Featured On ‘Dr. Phil’

1000-Lb. Sisters isn’t Tammy Slaton’s new boyfriend Phillip Redmond’s first time on television. Turns out, he’s been in front of the cameras before. Tammy’s new man was featured on an episode of Dr. Phil back in 2007. Why was Tammy Slaton’s new boyfriend featured on Dr. Phil? What do we know about Phillip Redmond? Keep reading and we’ll spill all the juicy details.
Tia and Tamera Mowry Unite Their Entire Family For the 'Best' Thanksgiving Celebration

Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Tamera Mowry-Housley rang in Thanksgiving by bringing their families together for an epic holiday feast. The 43-year-old sisters showed off their Turkey Day on Thursday through a series of social media posts, which showed both sides of the family in attendance. Tamera shared several videos on her Instagram Stories, including a video of her and Tia making homemade cornbread together -- with a shout-out to Tia's cookware collection, Spice by Tia Mowry -- and the Baker's Dozen host dancing with her husband, Adam Housley, and younger brother, Tahj Mowry.
Mr Motivator announces death of his granddaughter, aged 12

Mr Motivator has announced that his 12-year-old granddaughter Hadassah has died after a five-day battle against meningitis. The health and wellbeing coach, real name Derrick Evans, said she died in the early hours of Thursday in Antigua, where she lived with her mother. Their relationship was described as “incredibly close”...
Lilah Roloff Traumatized By Latest Venture

Little People, Big World star Lilah Roloff is pretty freaked out by her family’s latest venture. What has the Roloff family done that traumatized the adorable two-year-old girl? Read on to find out. As we reported, Zach and Tori Roloff took their two kids, Jackson, 4, and Lilah, 2, to...
Birth plans tailored to you

As a Doula and childbirth educator, Angela Bunnell was intimately familiar with SCL Health’s Bloomin’ Babies Birth Center, having attended over thirty births there. So, when it came time to deliver her own baby, there was no place she’d rather be. “Two of my previous deliveries were at home, but I didn’t feel like that was a good option for this baby. The Birth Center offers a perfect blend of a home setting and a hospital setting, in a calm environment where I could have control over my surroundings.”
Reaching their dancing dreams

For Anna Claire Heinen, dancing is a family tradition. Her older sisters Lauren was a LSU Golden Girl and then Elizabeth followed as a New Orleans Saintsation. “I was 11 or 12 when she was a Golden Girl and that really made me want to do something in college dancing wise because I remember how much she said she missed it once she graduated. “I loved watching her doing that and I wanted to try it…
Rickie Fowler and wife Allison announce birth of daughter

Rickie Fowler and wife Allison announced on Thanksgiving the birth of their first child, daughter Maya. "As you can see Allison & I are beyond thankful…a whole new meaning to life!! Maya Fowler born 11/18/21," Rickie Fowler wrote on Instagram. "My heart is full!!" Maya's birth was the same day...
A tradition to be thankful for

I love pumpkin pie — but not just any pumpkin pie. It has to be my mother’s pumpkin pie, made with her unique thick and dry crust, and it has to be enjoyed only on Thanksgiving Day. It’s a Purcell family tradition, after all, and tradition is the reason Thanksgiving is my favorite American holiday. The very first recorded Thanksgiving occurred in November 1621 when the Plymouth colonists enjoyed…
Birth Announcements: Hazley Ann Froats

Hazley Ann Froats was born on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at 5:42 p.m. Hazley is a healthy baby girl who weighed 7 lbs., 14 ounces at the time of her birth. She is the daughter of proud parents Hayley Hernandez and Nicholas Froats. Congratulations!. Submit your recent birth announcements here.
Rutkowskis announce birth of son

Steven and Sarah Rutkowski, of Frankenmuth, announce the birth of their son, Ethan Thomas Rutkowski. Ethan was born on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 2:13 a.m. at Covenant Medical Center Harrison, Saginaw. He weighed 7 pounds and 13 ounces and was 19 inches long. Ethan was welcomed home by his brother Noah and sister Mabel. Maternal Grandparents are William and Beth Wise of Bay City. Paternal Grandparents are Thomas and Sandy Rutkowski of Ubly. Maternal Great grandparents are William Wise of Bay City and the late Joyce Wise, and Janet Yesmunt of Big Rapids and the late Norman Yesmunt. Paternal Great grandparents are the late Daniel and Millie Vogel of Minden City, and Christine Rutkowski of Ubly and the late Clarence Rutkowski.
Birth announcements for Nov. 14

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:. • Ridge McKrae, son of Alexis and Colton Cross of Dalton, Oct. 18. • Westin Leigh Edward, son of Kasey Shephard of Rocky Face, Oct. 19. • Matthew Paul, son of Brittany and Paul Andrew Parker of Chatsworth, Oct. 19. • Serenity, daughter...
