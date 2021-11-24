ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can you eat healthy during Thanksgiving? Yes, you can — here’s how

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow about a third option – enjoy the Thanksgiving turkey and all the trimmings, and do it in a healthy manner. Registered Dietitian Lauren Dauro said it all comes down to a few simple steps. If you’re the one cooking for the family, think about substituting low-fat sour cream...

