Heidi Planck, a Los Angeles mother, has been missing for more than two weeks as of Tuesday, and her ex-husband suspects there may be some foul play behind her disappearance. Planck's family reported her missing to the Los Angeles Police Department on Oct. 20 after she failed to pick up her 10-year-old son from school, but she was last seen on Oct. 17, when she abruptly left her son's football game in Downey before it was over.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 25 DAYS AGO