Washington has waited 30 years for a receiver like Terry McLaurin

By Barry Svrluga
Houston Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams has more receiving yards through the first 10 games of the season than all but seven players in NFL history. Cincinnati rookie Ja'Marr Chase looks like he'll be hauling in touchdown passes from Joe Burrow for a decade or more. Tyreek Hill changes games...

numberfire.com

Update: Terry McLaurin (collarbone) returns for WFT in Week 10

Washington Football Team receiver Terry McLaurin (collarbone) has returned to the team's Week 10 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. McLaurin briefly exited the Football Team's Week 10 game to have a collarbone injury evaluated, but returned shortly afterwards. McLaurin returned to Sunday's game roughly a series after exiting, immediately...
NFL
NESN

Washington Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick Likely Out for Season

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is unlikely to return this season. Fitzpatrick suffered a hip injury in Washington’s season-opener, a 20-16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Fitzpatrick threw for 13 yards on three passes before leaving the game with the injury.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Start/Sit PLUS: Joe Burrow, Myles Gaskin, Terry McLaurin (2021 Fantasy Football)

It’s Week 11, and that means it’s time to get serious! As the winter months close in, it’s also time to start considering the weather and the possibility some of the struggling franchises start going full tank. On the upside, several big names are returning to full health as others go down. Hopefully, you’ve had some injury luck, but regardless, it’s important to start the right guys and nail your roster. Let’s get into some Start/Sit plus: We’ll be looking at six categories (which are described in detail here in our Week 1 article). And to ensure total transparency, I’ll also note at the bottom of each section how I went in last week’s article (I’ve logged it as 53 hits and 21 misses, meaning a 70% success rate so far this season, but you be the judge). If you disagree or have start/sit questions, hit me up on Instagram or Twitter.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Injury Report: Aaron Jones, Baker Mayfield, and Terry McLaurin injury updates

The unfortunate reality of the NFL is that when players are allowed to go full speed, injuries are bound to happen. Week 10 of the NFL season was no exception. Now that fantasy football managers are updating their lineups for the coming week, several players have found themselves on the injury report, leaving their status for Week 11 up in the air.
NFL
NBC Washington

How Terry McLaurin Turned Contested Catches From a ‘Glaring Weakness' to a Strength

Contested catches went from a weakness to strength for McLaurin originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. When the Washington Football Team selected Terry McLaurin 76th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, the thinking was that he would immediately become one of the club's best special teams players, with the hope of him developing into a starting-caliber wide receiver.
NFL
NBC Washington

Terry McLaurin's Touchdown Dance in Carolina Was a Nod to Chase Young

Terry McLaurin's TD dance in Carolina was a nod to Chase Young originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. While the Cam Newton sprint-to-the-midfield-logo-and-spike-the-ball sequence in Sunday's Washington-Carolina game generated a ton of reaction, there's another celebration from the contest that's worth further talking about. After securing a 12-yard touchdown grab...
NFL
art19.com

POSTGAME POD: Taylor Heinicke, Terry McLaurin and Washington ruin Cam Newton's return with another W

The Washington Football Talk podcast is anchored by NBC Sports Washington's Washington Football Insider JP Finlay and highlights all members of our coverage team including Mitch Tischler and Pete Hailey along with plenty of others. Finlay will also reach out to a host of outside influencers both in the D.C. media and the national landscape. With a strong set of personal relationships built on years covering the team, Finlay brings a fresh and engaging style to interviews with players, coaches and alumni for the podcast.
NFL
FanSided

Projecting a contract extension for Terry McLaurin

The Washington Football Team will enter the 2022 NFL Offseason with $62-million in cap space. With a major contract extension looming for their best player, here’s what Terry McLaurin’s next contract might look like. Back in April of 2019, the Washington Football Team selected a “special teams ace”. A wideout...
NFL
washingtonfootball.com

Washington Football Daily | The case for Terry McLaurin to make his first Pro Bowl

As Washington Football Team fans are painfully aware, Terry McLaurin has yet to make a Pro Bowl. There's a good chance that could change in Year 3. McLaurin is off to a standout start yet again in his young career. He's currently 14th in the league with 735 receiving yards. He's caught 59% of his 91 targets and is projected to finish the season with 1,176 yards and eight touchdowns.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
bucsreport.com

Buccaneers Sign Wide Receiver

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing a wide receiver. No not that one, a former Buccaneer, wide receiver Breshad Perriman. Look for Perriman to start on the practice squad but soon be elevated to the 53-man roster. There’s no official corresponding move by the Buccaneers yet, but this all but...
NFL
NFL World Reacts To What Michael Strahan Said This Morning

Many in the NFL world have criticized Aaron Rodgers for what’s transpired this week. Green Bay’s star quarterback is out of this week’s game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who told reporters earlier this year that he had been “immunized,” has since admitted that he is actually unvaccinated.
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Announce Official Decision On QB Aaron Rodgers

The Packers announced just moments ago they’ve activated Rodgers off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rodgers missed Green Bay’s Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love got the start in his place, but didn’t have much success in a 13-7 loss to Patrick Mahomes and company. Rodgers, the 2020-21...
