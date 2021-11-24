ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Ugaoo Raises INR 15 Crore In Pre-Series A

By Shrabona Ghosh
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Ugaoo, a home gardening startup, has raised INR 15 crore in its pre-Series A funding. The round was led by DSG Consumer Partners and RPG Ventures. Founded in 2015, the startup has seen a consistent growth of 120 per...

www.entrepreneur.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Sreyashii Sengupta to Head Shibashish Sarkar’s Continental Entertainment in Singapore (EXCLUSIVE)

Veteran film distributor Sreyashii Sengupta has been appointed Southeast Asia CEO for Continental Entertainment, a new Singapore-based film marketing and distribution firm. The firm was registered in January and is controlled by Shibasish Sarkar, former group CEO of Reliance Entertainment and chairman of NASDAQ-listed SPAC company International Media Acquisition Corp (IMAQ). Continental recently handled its first theatrical release, the Singapore distribution of Reliance Entertainment’s Akshay Kumar-starring “Sooryavanshi.” The crime action film which played in the Diwali holiday frame was one of the first Bollywood blockbusters to set a theatrical course following the easing of the COVID-19 pandemic and the reopening of cinemas...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Drona Pay Raises INR 3.2 Crore In Seed Round

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Drona Pay has raised INR 3.2 crore in Seed funding. The round was led by Varanium Capital and Credit Saison. Other investors included Kunal Shah, Jitendra Gupta and Amrish Rau, among others. Drona Pay delivers real-time protection using machine learning...
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Fasal Raises $4 Million In Pre-Series A Round

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Fasal, a precision agriculture platform, announced it has raised $4 million in pre-Series A round. It was led by 3one4 Capital with participation from existing investors Omnivore and Wavemaker Partners. Other investors included Genting Ventures (Malaysia), The Yield Lab Asia-Pacific, Antares Investments and Sandeep Singhal of Nexus.
AGRICULTURE
Entrepreneur

K&L Wellness Technology Raises INR 30 Crore

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Healthtech startup, K&L Wellness Technology, has raised a seed round of INR 30 crore. The round was funded by angel investors Viimal Kedia and Surendra Kedia of Manjushree Ventures and Narendra Firodia of Sohamm Group. It was founded by serial...
HEALTH & FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crore#Inr#Startup#Entrepreneur Media#Dsg Consumer Partners#Rpg Ventures#Flipkart#Cagr
Entrepreneur

Marine Robotics Startup Planys Raises Additional Pre-Series A Funding

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Deeptech startup Planys Technologies, which provides cutting-edge technologies for infrastructure asset integrity monitoring, announced it has raised $1.6 million as part of its ongoing pre-Series A funding. The round saw participation from global investor network Keiretsu Forum, LetsVenture, Shell, existing...
TECHNOLOGY
Entrepreneur

Foodlink Raises $8 Million In Series B Funding

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Foodlink, an Indian luxury catering and banqueting space, has raised $8 million in its Series B funding led by Arpit Khandelwal, managing partner, Plutus Wealth Management LLP. The Mumbai-based company will use these funds to expand its flagship business of...
BUSINESS
investing.com

HDFC Will Raise Upto Rs 10,000 Crore on Monday; Trading in Red Today

Investing.com -- Trading 2.65% lower at 9:55 am on Friday, the country’s largest mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corporation (NS: HDFC ) Ltd has announced to raise not more than Rs 10,000 crore to increase its long-term capital, on Thursday. The Mumbai-based private lender will raise this amount by issuing...
MARKETS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Sierra Space raises $1.4bn Series A

Sierra Space – a recent spin-off from Sierra Nevada Corporation – has announced $1.4 in Series A funding, its first capital raise. It was, according to the company, the second-largest ever private capital raise in the aerospace and defense sector, globally. The investment was led by General Atlantic, Coatue and...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Amazon
Entrepreneur

Airtel Conducts 5G Trial In 700 MHz Band In Partnership With Nokia

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Bharti Airtel on Thursday, announced it has successfully conducted India’s first 5G trial in the 700 MHz band in partnership with Nokia. The demonstration was conducted on the outskirts of Kolkata. This was the first 5G trial in eastern India.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Z1 raises USD 10 mln in Series A

Z1, a Brazil-based fintech, has raised USD 10 million in a Series A led by Kaszek and accompanied by MAYA Capital, Homebrew, Clocktower, and Mantis funds. The company offers a digital account service linked to a Mastercard. The card can be used through an application on smartphones and is accepted both in virtual and physical stores, in addition to online services such as streaming and games.
MARKETS
investing.com

Safetech AURA Raises $4.7-Million in Huge Series A Funding Round

AURA, a leading African-based security and medical response marketplace, has secured $4.7-million (R62 million) in a Series A funding round, which was led by South Africa’s MultiChoice Group (JO: MCGJ ) (MCG), KLT Holdings and Buffet Investments. This latest round positions AURA favourably for its global expansion plans, the firm...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Chinese SPY SHIP spends three weeks in secretive mission off the coast of Australia - passing critical military bases after entering exclusive economic zone near Darwin

A Chinese spy ship was spotted lurking off the Australian coast for three weeks and passing several major military bases. The Dongdiao-class spy ship entered the 200km exclusive economic zone off the coast of Darwin in August. The ships are equipped with sophisticated antennas and radar technology that allows them...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
The Independent

Australia rushes troops to Solomon Islands as rioting erupts over Taiwan decision

Australia has moved dozens of troops, police and diplomats to the Solomon Islands, as violent protests continued for a second day.Australia’s prime minister Scott Morrison announced the deployment on Thursday after he received a formal request from his counterpart under the nations’ bilateral security treaty.Violent demonstrations erupted in the island nation on Wednesday when people stormed into the parliament to demand the resignation of prime minister Manasseh Sogavare.Mr Sogavare imposed a 36-hour curfew describing it as “darkest days” of the country.  However, rioters defied lockdown and continued to protest on the streets through Thursday.Mr Morrison said Australia is sending a...
CHINA
SPY

Comparing the Best 65-Inch TVs for Sale in 2021 from Samsung, Sony, LG & TCL

Table of Contents Looking for Black Friday TV Deals? Display Technology: QLED vs OLED TVs How We Picked The Best 65-inch TVs The Top 65-Inch TVs for Sale in 2021 The Best Premium 65-Inch TVs The Best Mid-Range 65-Inch TVs The Best Budget 65-Inch TVs Why You Should Buy a New 65-inch TV Why Trust SPY.com When Shopping for TVs? The advancement of technology has not exactly favored the average consumer’s wallet. Smartphones are routinely priced over $1,000. New laptops and iPads get outdated in just a couple of years, which means shelling out more money, and that doesn’t even factor in the costs of WiF or cell phone plans....
ELECTRONICS
d1softballnews.com

Japan, collapse of covid cases “Blame the mutations” / Study “Virus killed itself”

In Japan, covid is self-extinguishing, practically eliminating by itself. To support this hypothesis, quite interesting and suggestive, and at the same time fascinating, is a group of researchers from the National Institute of Genetics and the University of Niigata, according to which the constant mutations would have effectively killed the covid. Mauro Minelli, immunologist and responsible for Southern Italy of the Foundation for Personalized Medicine, commented to the microphones of the Huffington Post: “The hypothesis of the Japanese research brings out for the first time the weaknesses of Covid-19: the virus that we thought invulnerable, by dint of mutation, he got entangled in his own evolutionary mutations, with the result of freezing himself. It is a precedent to be taken into consideration, also for the purposes of scientific research and immunoprophylaxis “.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy