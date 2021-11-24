Chin Music, Episode 41: Drinking Milk and Eating Cherries

What a difference a year makes. Is anyone else struggling with the fact that you're just getting used to socializing again with your pants on and now you're expected to entertain...your in-laws!? Ah, the "holidaze" are here again, and this year, with no Zoom screens to hide behind, it feels more exciting—and more daunting. If the idea of cooking the perfect turkey, decorating the tree, or going out on New Year's Eve has you filled with anxiety, then have no fear: Mary is here! And if I may be so bold, I'd like to grant you permission to not make everything the best ever this holiday season. I want to tell you that it's fine for everything to be just, well, fine.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO