The past week or so has shown just how challenging the concept of a remake or remaster can be, whether we’re talking about games or TV shows. The remastered Grand Theft Auto trilogy, for instance, seemed like a slam dunk but has instead turned into a meme factory. Netflix’s take on Cowboy Bebop, meanwhile, has had to thread a tricky needle of remaining true to the anime while also standing on its own. So, while it may seem like faint praise, it’s important to say this about Nintendo’s latest Pokémon releases, which bring the classic Diamond and Pearl to the Switch: they’re perfectly acceptable.

