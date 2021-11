Busy Philipps is paw-ssibly one of the biggest fans of the National Dog Show, so it makes sense she would team up with Purina to promote the Thanksgiving Day viewing tradition that’s now in its 20th year. The TV event has been a staple of the Dawson’s Creek alum’s Turkey Day festivities long before she and her family welcomed their golden doodle, Gina Linetti (named after Chelsea Peretti‘s Brooklyn Nine-Nine character!) into the fold. “I’m excited to cuddle up with her, watch the parade and watch the National Dog Show,” the actress told Parade.com in a new interview.

