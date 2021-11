The Champenois have done a good job at promoting the idea that there’s going to be a Champagne shortage this Christmas. Cynics might see this as a ploy to put up prices, or at least stimulate early demand – no-one likes the last-minute rush of orders in a normal year when logistics and distribution are working smoothly and that’s clearly not the case this year – while encouraging less discounting among the major retailers.

DRINKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO