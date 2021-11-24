ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

The Canadian Government Plans To Phase Out Open-Net Salmon Farming by 2025. Here's a B.C. Operator Who May Be Ready for that Transition

By Jad Malaeb
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sfZbr_0d5jnSlU00

Photo by Caroline Attwood on Unsplash

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga.

On its transition from a slithery fish to a delicious meal, the salmon is likely to have been involved in the destruction of marine ecosystems, the slaughter of bycatch, the pollution of the ocean and the death and poverty of low-income fishermen in the East.

Netflix Inc.’s (NASDAQ: NFLX) controversial documentary “Seaspiracy” sheds light on these issues in a cinematic fashion, emphasizing the corruption, death and misery behind the “simple” fishing industry through clandestine interviews.

Despite the prevalence of such corruption, some seafood companies have taken drastic measures to ensure that the social and environmental repercussions of their activities are limited. In some cases, like with Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC), this effort extends beyond limiting harm and onto improvement.

“Throughout the past 25 years, sustainable development has been at the core of our business strategy and brand ethos,” Blue Star CEO John Keeler said in a company sustainability report. “For Blue Star, sustainability is not just a trend or clever growth tactic; it is central to our operations a mainstay of growth and innovation.”

The latest sustainability concerns stem from open-net salmon farming practices occurring in oceans around the world. In British Colombia, agencies such as Wild First have shown that these farms act as amplifiers, cooking up viruses that later spread onto free-roaming salmon. The result is a highly diseased, high-mortality salmon farm and record declines in returning species.

Heeding these concerns, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s administration recently announced a plan to transition from ocean, open-net salmon farming to a land-based alternative by 2025. Measures to enact this transition have already taken place in British Columbia’s Discovery Islands, where 19 open-net fishing farms are poised to close by June.

Blue Star Foods: How Does it Adapt?

Luckily for Blue Star, decades of focus on sustainability measures have made it an early adopter of the latest regulatory practices. Three months before the government’s official announcement, the international seafood company announced a plan to build an on-land salmon fishing farm through a partnership with PR Aqua ULC.

Blue Star Foods already has established a presence in the crab meat market so the new on-land salmon farm provides the company with an opportunity to expand its revenue stream and maintain sustainability practices. Compared to competitors such as Aquabounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB), which has used genetic modification to pursue sustainable fishing, Blue Star’s emphasis on recirculating aquaculture systems (RASes) provides a simpler method to achieving the same goal.

Operating as a high-tech fish tank, RASes grant salmon growers control over minute variables such as water temperature and oxygen levels. This allows them to create optimal living conditions for their salmon, which translates to better quality meat that is, free of antibiotics, pollutants and microplastics found in our ocean waters.

This sustainability practice is just one of many for Blue Star. Whether it’s the company’s traceability app, its commitment to the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals or its mission to improve workers’ quality of life, Blue Star has demonstrated it cares about more than just profits.

“More than ever, the world needs responsible and ethical seafood companies to ensure that planetary balances are respected and maintained,” Keeler wrote.

As these issues command the attention of governments and consumers, Blue Star Foods may already have claimed its mark on leading sustainability practices.

The preceding post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

New Study Completely Debunks A Major Anti-Cannabis Talking Point

This article by Johnny Green was originally published on Cannabis & Tech Today, and appears here with permission. Canada was not the first nation to legalize cannabis for adult use. That title will always go to Uruguay, which legalized cannabis roughly half a decade before Canada. However, Canada was the...
SCIENCE
Benzinga

10 Weirdest Toys Of All Time

Yes, it is that time of the year again – when the question of what to buy the kiddies for the holiday season becomes front and center. Over the years, parents wandering the aisles of retail stores and scanning the pages of e-commerce sites have come across toys that would spark various degrees of horror and confusion from the poor tykes expecting something a tad more conventional.
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Trudeau
mining.com

Coal phase-out may take longer than countries are willing to admit – report

“Under our base case Energy Transition Outlook (ETO), which is aligned to a 2.7°C warming TO scenario, demand for thermal coal will peak in 2025 at just over 7 billion tonnes, falling by just 5% to 6.7 billion tonnes in 2030,” Julian Kettle, senior vice president and vice-chair of metals and mining at WoodMac, wrote in the report.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Australia's Viva Energy sets phased net-zero emissions targets

MELBOURNE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Australia's Viva Energy Group (VEA.AX) said on Wednesday it aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions from all its non-refining operations by 2030 and committed to a 10% reduction in emissions intensity from its Geelong refinery by the end of the decade. Viva operates the Geelong...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thefishsite.com

Consortium to develop new software for the salmon farming sector

An international consortium has begun a €1.3 million pilot project to create ‘open data’ software platform that will provide a single point for fish farmers to interact with and understand the data produced by the variety of technologies on their sites. Over the last 20 years, there has been significant...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Salmon#Crab Meat#Canadian#Oceans#Netflix Inc#Nflx#Blue Star Foods Corp#Bsfc#Wild First
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Canada
Benzinga

EV Week In Review: Tesla Hikes Prices Amid Supply Chain Challenges, XPeng Impresses With Q3, Rivian Sounds Out R13 Delay, LA Auto Show And More

EV stocks were mostly lower in the holiday-shortened week ending Nov. 26, with much of the weakness attributed to the late-week across-the-market sell-off due to fears over a "more serious" COVID-19 variant strain originating in South Africa. U.S.-listed Chinese EV startups however, managed to carve out gains for the week.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Forgotten Psychedelics: LSA — Also Known as Ololiuqui

This article was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight and appears here with permission. Meet LSA: LSD’s less intense but introspective cousin found in the seeds of morning glories and other plants. Here’s everything you need to know about the origins, effects, and uses of LSA. LSA, also known to Indigenous...
ALBERT HOFMANN
WSAV News 3

Biden sets out oil, gas leasing reform, stops short of ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday recommended an overhaul of the nation’s oil and gas leasing program to limit areas available for energy development and raise costs for oil and gas companies to drill on public land and water. The long-awaited report by the Interior Department stops short of recommending an end to […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Homemade CBD Gummies For Dummies: A Beginner's Guide

This article by Zora Degrandpre was originally published on Leafreport, and appears here with permission. I don’t know about you, but to me, some commercial CBD-gummies leave a lot to be desired! Some have sugar (don’t want), some have artificial colors (don’t want) and some have all sorts of artificial additives, fake sweeteners, and preservatives (don’t want). So, here is a simple, natural recipe for homemade CBD gummies. You can use any molds you want and make gummy bears, gummy hearts or a variety of gummy shapes. These CBD gummies can be used just like you would use the commercial gummies—to help with sleep, anxiety, depression, or pain. Keep these away from children under the age of 16 unless under the advice of a healthcare professional.
FOOD & DRINKS
Benzinga

How Working Out With Weed Can Help Ward Off Unwanted Holiday Weight

This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. Among the many resources that are available for helping people to overcome the inevitable weight that comes with the holiday season, cannabis probably isn’t an obvious choice. For those of you who don’t consider yourselves gym...
WORKOUTS
Benzinga

6 Low-THC Strains For Chill Smoke Sessions

This article by Brianna Wheeler was originally published on Weedmaps and appears here with permission. Though taxonomically indistinguishable, hemp and recreational cannabis exist on either side of a 0.03 THC percentage. Cannabis containing less than 0.03% THC is termed hemp, and anything with a greater THC percentage maintains the cannabis, weed, and pot terminology.
DETROIT, MI
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
17K+
Followers
88K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy