It's hard to imagine but Thanksgiving, known as a holiday of overindulgence was quite the opposite in its humble Pilgrim beginnings. Can you imagine this free pass of overindulgence never having existed? You might be surprised to find out that according to Parenting.com, we have the Wampanoag Indians to thank for feasting on Thanksgiving. In 1621, following the Pilgrim's first harvest, they would have fasted as their way of thanksgiving for a successful harvest, however, a group of 90 Wampanoag showed up and turned it into a 3-day feast. Hence, a tradition was born!

