Diversifying is a Business Reporter client. Companies with the highest proportion of ethnic and cultural diversity are 33 per cent more likely to outperform their competitors. The business case for diversity is stronger than ever – not to mention the moral and social responsibility, whether that’s in terms of gender, ethnicity, culture, disability, age or any other characteristic that might set you apart. You might think this is old news by now, but while lip service has been paid in abundance to the importance of diversity, the stark reality is that progress remains sluggish.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 11 DAYS AGO