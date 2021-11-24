ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Developers building solar park along French highway

By Gwénaëlle Deboutte
pv-magazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrench highway operator Vinci Autoroute, a unit of France-based infrastructure company Vinci Group, is partnering with solar project developer Tryba Energy to build a ground-mounted PV facility along the A19 motorway, on a five-hectare area located near the...

www.pv-magazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
pv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: New tech to store 5 tons of hydrogen per day

Processing equipment, and renewable energy solutions company Frames announced that it will collaborate with Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies and Man Energy Solutions to design a modular and skid-mounted LOHC Storage Plant in Cologne “for what will be the first industrial-scale LOHC plant in Europe.” According to the announcement, the plant in Germany will have the capacity to store five tons of hydrogen per day. The plant’s reactor will be designed by Man Energy Solutions. “In the LOHC Storage Plant, hydrogen is chemically bonded to the LOHC material benzyl toluene, a thermal oil. This carrier oil can be transported under ambient conditions in conventional and existing logistics infrastructures comparable to the delivery of petroleum or diesel,” Frames wrote on Tuesday. The LOHC loaded with hydrogen will be loaded to a truck for road transport to LOHC Release Plants and hydrogen offtakers in Europe, among others in Rotterdam.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
hudsonvalley360.com

DEVELOPERS EYE LANDFILL FOR SOLAR FARM

HUDSON — The Common Council has three developers interested in building a solar farm in the city. Nexamp, BQ Energy Development LLC and AC Power submitted expressions of interest in Hudson’s proposed solar farm. However, all three developers suggested using the the capped landfill, which drew criticism from Hudson’s Conservation Advisory Council.
HUDSON, NY
pv-magazine.com

PV-powered buoys for maritime fairways

The performance of an innovative solar-powered buoy is currently being tested by Sweden's Ports of Stockholm in the Stockholm fairway. The novel technology for smart navigational markers intends to improve the safety and efficiency of maritime fairways through digitalization. The buoy is 10-meters high, with 3.5 meters visible above the water surface, and is equipped with an LED lamp. Its diameter measures 80 cm.
INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

France deployed more than 2 GW of PV in first nine months of 2021

France's Ministry of Ecological Transition has published new statistics for solar and wind energy deployment for the third quarter of 2021. The good news for the sector is that newly deployed solar power in the first nine months of the year totaled 2,034 MW, which compares to 761 MW in the same period of 2020.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#French#Vinci Group#Tryba Energy#Loiret#The Centre Val De Loire#The Vinci Group
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

New regulatory factors to consider before developing your next solar site

Solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity in the United States grew by 5.7 gigawatts (GW) in the second quarter of 2021, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association. That’s enough to power 18.9 million American homes, and signs indicate solar power usage will continue to grow at a fast pace. Municipal, state,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Poland may reach 30 GW of solar by 2030

The Polish PV market is expected to grow strongly during the current decade to reach 30 GW of installed capacity by the end of 2030, according to the Polish research institute Instytut Energetyki Odnawialnej (IEO). The experts also expect the country's cumulative capacity to grow from around 6.3 GW currently...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Portugal launches auction for 263 MW of floating PV

The Minister of Environment and Climate Action of Portugal, João Pedro Matos Fernandes, has launched an auction for 263 MW of floating solar PV capacity to be deployed on seven national dams. The minister revealed in a press conference that interested developers will have until January 29, 2022, to submit...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
pv-magazine.com

South Korea’s largest floating PV plant now online

South Korean floating PV specialist Scotra has completed construction on a 41 MW floating solar array on a water reservoir at the Hapcheon dam, in South Korea's South Gyeongsang province. The plant was constructed for Korea Water Resources Corp., which is a governmental agency that manages water resources. The facility...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Belgian network to host 25 MW/100 MWh battery for grid services

Finnish marine and energy equipment company Wärtsilä today announced its entry into the Belgian energy storage market with the supply of a 25 MW/100 MWh lithium-ion, grid scale battery that is set to be installed next year. Wärtsilä said it booked the order, for an unnamed client, last month, and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

CME Solar Investments partners responsAbility to ramp up expansion, bring more sustainable values

Recently, CME Solar Investments (CMES), one of the country’s leading renewable energy developers, has completed the transaction of debt financing from a leading impact investment fund responsAbility Investments AG (responsAbility). The financing package is to support CMES to promote green power for the C&I segment in Vietnam as the company...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Malaysia launches scheme enabling consumers to buy renewable energy

Malaysia's Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources has launched a program to enable domestic and industrial consumers in the country to buy electricity produced by renewable energy sources such as solar and hydropower. Through the scheme, dubbed the Green Electricity Tariff (GET) program, the government will offer 4,500 GWh of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Spanish start-up offers flexible kit for balcony solar power generation with SunPower modules

Spanish start-up Tornasol Energy has launched a solar kit to enable flexible PV power generation on balconies, terraces, awnings, caravans and boats. The kit consists of one or two modules, a microinverter, and a five-meter cable. Thanks to its plug-in technology, it can be connected to any electrical outlet and immediately begin generating electricity.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Green Energy Venture connects 99 PV projects in 2021

With this record number, the companies teams in Finance, M&A, Engineering and Development are contributing substantially to the European development in photovoltaics. “During the coming year we foresee to even double this number, optimized by smaller plants in Hungary and Poland,” says Daniel Oechslin – the owner of the Swiss OE-EN (Oechslin Energie) Group and CEO of Green Energy Venture AG – in the aftermath of the COP 26 gathering.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Chinese PV Industry Brief: China National Petroleum Company builds 200 MW solar park

Solar manufacturer JinkoSolar yesterday announced its Tiger Neo, n-type TOPCon bifacial modules will be used by the state-owned China National Petroleum Company in its first ‘solar-powered oilfield.’ A press release issued by Jinko yesterday stated the use of PV panels “marks the beginning of a new, greener era for the oil and gas sector,” and added “solar-for-oil is a win-win in terms of emission reduction.” Quoted in the statement, Jinko VP Dany Qian said the use of solar will “help build a greener future for oil production.” The solar plant will have a capacity of 200 MW and will be located in Yumen, in western Gansu province.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

RWE sells Belectric to Czech utility CEZ

German utility RWE is set to sell solar developer Belectric to Czech power utility CEZ Group. According to the German Federal Cartel Office, which is currently reviewing the transaction, CEZ will buy all shares and take full control of the German developer. “It is correct that RWE is currently selling...
BUSINESS
pv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: A fuel cell gigafactory in the US and new plans from Australia

U.S. hydrogen solutions company Plug Power opened its green hydrogen and fuel cell gigafactory in Rochester, New York state. “This is New York’s first and largest fuel cell and electrolyzer manufacturing gigafactory,” wrote the company. This week, Plug Power completed the acquisition of Applied Cryo Technologies, a provider of technology, equipment and services for the transportation, storage and distribution of liquefied hydrogen and other cryogenic gases. Last month, the American company signed a memorandum of understanding with French renewable hydrogen startup Lhyfe to jointly develop green hydrogen generation plants in Europe.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy