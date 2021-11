If you get a new email address or lose access to an old one, you should change your Apple ID to protect your account. The updated email address will be your login email for your iPhone, iPad, or mac, as well as other Apple services like iTunes, the App Store, and iCloud. Don’t worry about losing your data; your account will remain the same (and all of your previous app and music purchases will be preserved), but it will now be linked to your new email address.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 11 DAYS AGO