Industry Veteran Appointed Chairman Of Asda, Tasked With Finding New CEO

Vegetarian savoury pastry brand Higgidy has announced the appointment of Sarah Jackson as its new Marketing Director. She has joined the business from Mexican restaurant chain Wahaca where she was Head of Marketing. However, Jackson has over 10 years of experience within the FMCG sector after starting her career on a Unilever graduate scheme from where she moved into Brand Manager roles across UK Foods and then became Senior Strategy Manager across its global haircare range. Other roles include Head of Marketing at British baby and toddler brand Little Freddie’s.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO