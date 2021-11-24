ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry Veteran Appointed Chairman Of Asda, Tasked With Finding New CEO

Lord Stuart Rose, the former boss of Marks & Spencer, has been appointed Chairman of Asda to support its development under new ownership. It was also announced that Dame Alison Carnwath will join the retailer’s board as a Non-Executive Director. She has a strong track record as a Non-Executive Director of...

kamcity.com

New Chief Executive At Lidl GB

Lidl GB has announced that Ryan McDonnell will become its next Chief Executive following Christian Härtnagel’s promotion to the CEO role of the discounter’s chain in Germany. Currently holding the title of Deputy CEO, McDonnell will start in his new position on 1 February next year, while Härtnagel will take...
BUSINESS
kamcity.com

Aldi Opens Its 100th Store In Scotland

Aldi reached a significant milestone in the Scottish grocery market today with the opening of its 100th store. The latest opening on Edinburgh’s Hermiston Gait Retail Park comes 27 years after the discounter entered Scotland with its first store in Kilmarnock. To mark the milestone, Aldi is giving out prizes...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Reuters

Upper Crust owner SSP picks industry veteran Patrick Coveney as CEO

(Reuters) - SSP Group Plc, owner of the Upper Crust chain of sandwich shops, on Thursday appointed Patrick Coveney as CEO at a time when its outlets at train stations and airports are lagging a broader food industry recovery from COVID-19. An industry veteran, Coveney joins from Irish convenience food producer Greencore Group, where he was chief executive, and will take up his new role at SSP in March, replacing Simon Smith.
BUSINESS
Shropshire Star

Former M&S boss Lord Rose appointed chairman of Asda

The retailer has also appointed Dame Alison Carnwath, another director at EG, to be a non-executive director at Asda. Asda has appointed former Marks &Spencer boss Lord Stuart Rose as its new chairman. The supermarket group, which was bought by the billionaire Issa brothers and private equity backers TDR Capital...
BUSINESS
kamcity.com

Morrisons Highlights Success Of ‘Growing British Brands’ Programme

Morrisons has revealed that over 1,000 food and drink companies have applied to its Growing British Brands programme since its launch in May this year. Birmingham-based Winny’s Kitchen is the latest brand from the initiative to secure a listing with Morrisons. Its Jerk Sauce, born from an authentic Jamaican family recipe, is now available in stores at an introductory offer of £1.50.
BUSINESS
kamcity.com

Vitality CBD Range Now Stocked By Asda

Yooma Wellness, a Canadian firm that develops CBD and wellness brands, has announced that Asda is now selling 17 of its Vitality CBD products in 300 stores. The retailer’s vitamin aisles will be stocking Vitality’s range of 600mg-2400mg Well-being CBD Drops in several flavour options and CBD Gummy Bears, starting at £15 RRP. A further selection of their Well-being CBD drops up to strengths of 4,800mg, as well as their CBD Muscle Balm, will be available in Asda’s in-store pharmacies.
RETAIL
kamcity.com

Asda Opens Fourth Refill Store

Asda is continuing its trial of product refill zones with a fourth opening at its Milton Keynes supercentre. The Bletcham Way store will stock over 70 branded and own-label products sold loose in a dedicated area, as well as within specific aisles. The loose and unpackaged range includes food brands...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
kamcity.com

Higgidy Appoints New Marketing Director And Unveils First ATL Campaign

Vegetarian savoury pastry brand Higgidy has announced the appointment of Sarah Jackson as its new Marketing Director. She has joined the business from Mexican restaurant chain Wahaca where she was Head of Marketing. However, Jackson has over 10 years of experience within the FMCG sector after starting her career on a Unilever graduate scheme from where she moved into Brand Manager roles across UK Foods and then became Senior Strategy Manager across its global haircare range. Other roles include Head of Marketing at British baby and toddler brand Little Freddie’s.
ECONOMY
information-age.com

Nominet appoints Paul Fletcher as CEO

The UK domain name registry Nominet has today announced that Paul Fletcher will join as its new CEO, effective February 2022. Fletcher, who is currently CEO at BCS, the Chartered Institute for IT, will join the Nominet board and take on the CEO position in February, to shape and deliver strategy for the domain name body.
BUSINESS
kamcity.com

Scotmid Hits 100,000 Mark For Electronic Shelf Labels

Convenience retailer Scotmid has reached the milestone of having installed its 100,000th electronic shelf label (ESL) installed in its store estate. The chain highlighted that stores fitted with ESLs have experienced increased efficiency, reduced paper wastage, and improved staff morale. Allan Robertson, programme manager, Innovation and Change at Scotmid, said:...
RETAIL
kamcity.com

CEO Of Greencore Heading To SSP

Patrick Coveney is stepping down from his Chief Executive role at convenience food maker Greencore to take charge of the SSP Group, owner of the Upper Crust sandwich chain. Coveney will leave Greencore at the end of March next year after a difficult 18 months when mobility restrictions during the pandemic hit demand for food-to-go products in supermarkets and convenience stores. The company said the search to appoint a new Chief Executive would commence immediately, with Chief Commercial Officer Kevin Moore now assuming the role of deputy CEO.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
kamcity.com

Princes Launches New Platform To Collaborate With Retailers On NPD

Food and drink group Princes is looking to drive product innovation via a new co-creation initiative with retailers. The ‘Co-Labs’ platform aims to help retailers tap into emerging trends, whilst utilising “cutting edge” technology and leveraging consumer insight to identify new products that will prove commercially successful. Princes’ innovation arm,...
RETAIL
kamcity.com

Aldi Attempts To Attract Shoppers From Fortnum & Mason

Aldi made a cheeky bid to woo high-end consumers to its stores this week by offering to transport customers from upmarket grocer Fortnum & Mason in London by chauffeur-driven car. The discounter audaciously parked a Bentley outside the doors of Fortnum & Mason, offering would-be customers the chance to switch...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
kamcity.com

Demands Of The ‘Ethical’ Buyer Driving Retail Strategies

New research suggests that the ethical buyer is having a significant impact on future retail strategies in the UK. The survey by consultancy firm RSM revealed that the ethical buyer was the joint top area of focus for retailers in the next two years, combined with demand for more flexible and faster delivery – highlighting the impact consumer behaviour has on future retail strategy.
RETAIL
GOBankingRates

How Much Is Kohl’s Worth?

Kohl’s net sales and earnings exceeded expectations in the third quarter. Learn about its current value and future outlook to help you decide whether to invest.
RETAIL
AFP

Anti-Black Friday groups push for greener, less consumerist future

While many US and European shoppers went on a spree on Black Friday, some groups hit out with boycotts and campaigns against what they deem unfair business practices and the unbridled consumerism of the end-of-year holidays. In the United States, the day after Thanksgiving -- celebrated the fourth Thursday in November -- is marked by frenzied deal-snagging as retailers offer sales to kick off holiday shopping in earnest, with European companies jumping on the bandwagon in recent years. Adobe's holiday season shopping forecast expects $910 billion in global online spending in November and December, an 11 percent increase over 2020, despite inflation and supply chain disruptions. But while shoppers opened their wallets, some workers, organisations and retailers were taking a stand against what they see as the extreme excesses of Black Friday.
BUSINESS

