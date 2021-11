The US dollar index has been in a strong bullish trend. It will react to the latest US GDP data scheduled for Thursday. The Fed will also publish the latest minutes. The US dollar index (DXY) bullish trend accelerated ahead of the latest US GDP and inflation numbers. It is trading at $96.55, which was the highest level since July 2020. The DXY has jumped by more than 8% from its lowest level this year.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO