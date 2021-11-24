ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Germany will continue to dominate European home battery market – no matter who is in government

By Max Hall
pv-magazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile PV trade body SolarPower Europe is bullish about the prospects for home energy storage, the second edition of its European Market Outlook For Residential Battery Storage holds out little expectation the market will diversify much beyond the current big five nations, dominated by Germany. With Germany accounting for...

www.pv-magazine.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
