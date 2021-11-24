ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Don’t drink this: Hand sanitizer recalled over packaging

By Jocelina Joiner, Nexstar Media Wire
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43kAiZ_0d5jmbiw00

American Screening LLC is voluntarily recalling 153,336 units of hand sanitizer that are packaged in containers that look like water bottles and pose a risk of consumption.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Recall alert: Hand sanitizer recalled because containers resemble beverage bottles

SHREVEPORT, La. — American Screening LLC on Friday voluntarily recalled more than 153,000 units of hand sanitizer because the 8-ounce containers closely resemble water bottles, posing consumption and potential poisoning risks. Shreveport, Louisiana-based American Screening has not received any reports of adverse events related to the recall, but the company...
SHREVEPORT, LA
iheart.com

Recall Ordered For Hand Sanitizer Made In Louisiana

A hand sanitizer made in Louisiana is the subject of a recall because of potentially confusing packaging. The Food and Drug Administration is announcing a voluntary nationwide recall of the 8 oz. size of American Screening hand sanitizer. The agency stated that the clear plastic bottles look like water bottles,...
LOUISIANA STATE
SlashGear

Arizona Tea, Kool-Aid, and other popular drinks recalled over glass risk

A couple of recalls were announced this week covering food and drink items potentially contaminated with small pieces of metal and glass. One of the recalls comes from Kraft Heinz; it covers many of the company’s powdered beverages, including some flavors of Kool-Aid, Tang, and Country Time. The other recall is from H-E-B, a grocery retailer in Texas that is pulling certain soup products from shelves over potential glass contamination.
ARIZONA STATE
yourvalley.net

Pociask: Consumers deserve safe, effective hand sanitizers

Over the past year and a half, American consumers have been pulled every which way when it comes to guidance and healthy best practices. It has been nearly impossible for many to keep up with the rules on what to do and what not to do in order to keep yourself and your family members safe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hand Sanitizer#Water Bottles#American Screening Llc
arizonadailyindependent.com

Wash Your Hands, Don’t Wash Your Turkey

More than 45 million turkeys are eaten on Thanksgiving Day. Because the Thanksgiving meal is by far the largest and often the most stressful meal many consumers prepare all year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is available with tips and resources to help make this Thanksgiving safe and stress-free. “Turkey...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Club 93.7

Don’t Drink The Kool-Aid! Kraft Heinz Issues Recall On Powered Drinks

The huge food company behind popular drinks like Kool-Aid has issued a recall on a few powered drinks right before Thanksgiving. This might be the worst time ever to have a food recall on anything. I'm 100% sure that somebody has a packet of Kool-Aid already made and stored in their fridge. If so, check out the details below because you might accidentally consume some foreign objects.
FOOD & DRINKS
Best Life

If You Notice This at Night, Get a Blood Test, Doctors Warn

For many people, finally getting into bed at night can be the first time of day where the wear and tear on your body becomes noticeable. Whether it's sore feet from running around or a nagging shoulder injury, certain sensations can become more apparent once you lie down to rest. But if you ever notice this one new seemingly innocent feeling at night, you should make an appointment to speak with your doctor as soon as possible. Read on to see which nocturnal notification your body might be trying to give you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Indy100

Ex-hotel worker reveals the one breakfast item you should never eat

A TikToker who claims to be a former hotel worker posted a viral video warning followers against eating continental breakfasts at hotels. Brandi Augustus, who goes by @brandiaugustus on the platform, spoke on why it’s best to avoid hotel breakfast in the video captioned, “Don’t eat the free breakfast!”. “I...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
EatThis

The One Sure Sign You Have COVID Now

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has mutated to become more contagious—as easy to catch as chickenpox, experts now say. At the same time, the most common symptoms of COVID seem to be changing, and a new symptom is most frequently reported. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

COVID Symptoms Appear in This Order Often

While COVID-19 affects people differently, there are symptoms to watch out for in a certain order that help identify if you have the virus. Signs of COVID range from shortness of breath, coughing, sneezing, vomiting, headache and more and Eat This, Not That! Health talked to Dr. J. Wes Ulm, MD, Ph.D., who explains COVID symptoms and patterns to be aware of. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS
Best Life

Never Spend This Long Going to the Bathroom, Doctor Warns

When nature calls, we must be quick to answer. Whether you get the call after a two-hour road trip or during your 10-minute train ride home, you know the feeling of relief that comes with arriving at the bathroom. But however you're relieving yourself, you're probably not putting a lot of thought into how long you spend doing so. According to doctors, if you're spending an unusual amount of time on the toilet, you might want to reevaluate your habits. Read on to learn more about the toilet time limit you need to keep in mind.
LIFESTYLE
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Over 15,000 recalled mattresses sold only on Amazon don’t meet flammability standards

Nobody wants to wake up in a burning bed. That’s why Amazon recalled about 15,300 AmazonBasics Memory Foam Mattresses. The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The mattresses fail to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses, posing a fire hazard.”. According...
AMAZON
momjunction.com

Toddler Won't Drink Milk: What To Do And Alternative Sources Of Calcium

Milk is an essential source of calcium, vitamins, and minerals for babies. It is common for some toddlers to express dislike to milk and refuse to have it. However, it is not a matter of concern since milk is not the only source of calcium or vitamins for toddlers. There are various other solid foods to be substituted for milk, which would help toddlers’ growth and development.
KIDS
Fox News

Don’t Drink Your Own Bath Water

Kat questions which names are off-limits when naming a child. Tyrus shares what he thinks the steps are to obtain a wedding gown. Kat and Tyrus test the iPhone algorithm for nosiness. Real Talk: Tyrus expresses the importance of teaching children to speak their minds.
HEALTH
healthday.com

Kraft Recalls Powdered Drinks Over Metal, Glass Concerns

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Kraft Heinz Co. announced that it is recalling certain lots of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea, and Kool-Aid powdered drinks because they may contain small pieces of metal or glass. The company also said that certain lots of Country Time Lemonade with...
FOOD SAFETY
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
394K+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy