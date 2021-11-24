Party stories that we’re legally allowed to talk about
By About the Photographers
Washington Square News
3 days ago
I was a senior in high school, going to a party on a Friday night in the Lower East Side. The basement was packed, the music was blasting and the crowd was denser than a rush hour subway car. It was suffocating, so we went outside into the courtyard....
The pressures that girls and women face to achieve unrealistic body ideals have been subject to public concern for some time. A survey conducted by Facebook showing that social media negatively impacts body image in teen girls, for example, may even prompt regulation from Congress. But girls and women aren’t...
LAFAYETTE, La. - Aly Bourque, creator and author of the Aly Kat Series, joined News15 at Noon for this weeks kid Lit Pick. Teddy Talks: A Paws-itive Story About Type 1 Diabetes written by Vanessa Messenger.
Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
A teenage girl has developed a rareskin condition that has left her face covered in gaping sores. Kirsten Cowell, 19, has been struggling for months with the mystery condition, which has left her with painful, two-centimetre-deep holes that ooze pus. Shot in the face. Kirsten from Ammanford, Wales, has watched...
Whoopi Goldberg told a guest co-host on Tuesday's edition of "The View" that it's the responsibility of "white people" to "step up" and make skin color a non-issue in America. Read Also: Whoopi Goldberg’s HILARIOUS response to why she doesn’t date younger guys will crack you up.
A Canadian man has died two weeks after he boasted about having Covid-19 symptoms while insisting the virus isn’t real in a livestreamed video.Mak Parhar was found dead by paramedics at his home in New Westminster, British Columbia, on Thursday morning. His cause of death is still under investigation, Global News reported.Mr Parhar, who was an outspoken opponent of Canada’s mask and vaccine mandates throughout the pandemic, dismissed the existence of Covid-19 — which he referred to as “convid” — in an October 21 Twitch livestream.He reported experiencing several symptoms associated with the virus, including a cough, chills and fatigue,...
Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
A US policeman, already facing up to 20 years in prison for leaking a video of his fellow officers slapping and swearing at a dying black man, has been removed from his force for alleged misconduct. Sergeant Javier Esqueda, a 27-year veteran of the Joliet Police Department in the suburbs...
When an Ontario grandmother brought an “educational toy” home from Walmart, she was shocked to find the cactus plushie swearing and singing songs about coke—no, not the drink, but the drug. “This toy uses swear words and talks about cocaine use. This is not what I ordered from my granddaughter,”...
The world has lost a rising talent. Thomas Wells, who competed on The X Factor among other reality shows, died on November 13, his wife Jessica Wells wrote on Facebook. He was 46. "I feel like it's not real but I know it is," she shared in a heart-wrenching videotaped...
A married couple has left behind eight children after they died in a murder-suicide just six months after moving to Atlanta, Georgia to expand their businesses. Keianna Burns, 44, and Ronnell Burns, 46, were home alone on 6 November just before 9pm when Ms Burns shot her husband to death and then killed herself with the weapon, police have said. Ms Burns posted a video of herself singing and dancing with one of her children just hours before the shootings. Police said the child was with a relative when the couple died. “I’m asking you one thing, because I...
Will Smith has spoken of the heartbreak he felt when his son Jaden asked to become an emancipated minor at the age of 15. The actor, who starred alongside his son in the box office dud After Earth, revealed how he felt his son was "betrayed" by his father's actions after it was Will who had "coached" him through the film.
Four schoolboys have been arrested after a 12-year-old girl was assaulted at a Christmas light show in England and died from her injuries. The fatal street attack was witnessed by crowds of children. Ava White, 12, was out with her friends on Thursday night during the annual switch-on of the...
Pete Davidson says he takes women to good restaurants in case he's a "shitty" date. Speaking on "River Cafe Table 4" podcast, he said if he's a bad date, "at least the food was great." Davidson also told host Ruthie Rogers that dates who are rude to waiting staff are...
Ariana Grande was engaged to Pete Davidson before tying the knot with husband Dalton Gomez, but she isn’t fazed by his new romance with Kim Kardashian. Ariana Grande, 28, is happier than ever, and seemingly hasn’t paid any mind to who her ex-fiance Pete Davidson is romancing. The 27-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian has been spotted on multiple romantic dates with Kim Kardashian, 41, however, the “Into You” singer is unfazed. “Pete and Ariana have both dated other people since they called off their engagement. Ariana is married now and happier than ever,” a source close to the chart-topper told HollywoodLife exclusively.
Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
Princess Charlene of Monaco apparently "almost died" of bizarre post-surgery complications, which preceded her recent admission to a treatment facility following an intervention led by her husband, Prince Albert. Article continues below advertisement. Sources close to the royal family feel Albert, 63, is underplaying the seriousness of his 43-year-old wife's...
A TikToker who claims to work at Little Ceasars posted a video of how they allegedly make their pizza sauce. The video has since gone viral with over 15.8 million views since it was posted last week. The video shows a large plastic container full of what looks like tomato paste, water, and herbs being mixed together. However, none of that is what’s bothering people.
Kanye West seems to be in denial about his current relationship status. A few days ago, Ye made an appearance at Revolt TV when he was asked to comment on recent rumors about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s supposed romance. Wiggling his way out of the uncomfortable question, Kanye spun...
Comments / 0