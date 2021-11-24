ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA Denies Breakthrough Tag For NRx Pharma's COVID-19 Candidate

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Relief Therapeutics Holding SA's (OTC: RLFTF) collaborating partner NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NRXP) has announced that the FDA has denied Breakthrough Therapy Designation for aviptadil.

  • NRx noted that though the designation is not required for drug approval or emergency use authorization, but can afford faster review times, the ability to submit a rolling application, and dedicated FDA review personnel.
  • Additionally, according to the CEO Update, the FDA has already granted priority and rolling review as part of the Fast Track Designation awarded in July 2020.
  • Therefore, the denial does not impede NRx's ability to seek drug approval.
  • Relief's lead drug candidate, RLF-100 (aviptadil), is a synthetic form of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP).
  • It is in late-stage clinical testing in the U.S. for respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19.
  • Price Action: NRXP shares closed 5.56% lower at $4.25 during after-hours trading on Tuesday.

Benzinga

Benzinga

