Neuronal assemblies are formed via the repetitive activation of subpopulations of neurons to guide learning and behavior. Technical advances have made it possible to artificially induce such assemblies, although the method of optimizing the various parameters remain to be identified. In a new report now published in Science Advances, Sadra Sadeh and Claudia Clopath at the Bioengineering department of the Imperial College London, U.K., studied this question in large-scale cortical networks with excitatory-inhibitory (E-I) balance. They identified the background network within which neuronal assemblies were embedded and how they strongly regulated their dynamics and formation. While networks with dominant excitatory interactions allowed the fast formation of neuronal assemblies, this process was accompanied by the recruitment of non-perturbed neurons for non-specific induction. Perturbation is a key technique in experimental systems neuroscience and can assist researchers establish how given neurons are causally related to a given behavior or to a succeeding neuronal activity. The results of this work highlighted the presence of two regions accompanying computational and cognitive tasks with speed and specificity.

SCIENCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO