Review: Adele’s ‘30’ is more than just a heartbreak album

Adele has made no secret of the fact that her new album, 30, is predominantly about her divorce from Simon Konecki. While Simon doesn't exactly like that their private life together is being picked apart, he knew what a relationship with the moody singer entailed… In other words, he signed up for this. "Simon likes to be under the radar. He doesn't attend big glamorous Hollywood events. He certainly doesn't discuss his marriage at all with people," a source told The Mirror. "He has had to resign himself to the fact that she would talk. He knew the risks going in. This is the type of artist she is, she wears her heart on her sleeve." Adele and Simon share 9-year-old son, Angelo. Although Adele has admitted over the year that the split was difficult, she and Simon remain close. In fact, they live across the street from each other. "They have a very modern-day family dynamic," The Mirror's source said. "They've been adamant any personal tension should never come ahead of what's best for Angelo."

