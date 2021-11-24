ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Review: Adele’s ‘30’ is more than just a heartbreak album

By Candace Patrick
Washington Square News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen asked about the theme of her new album on Instagram Live last month, Adele responded without hesitation: “Divorce, babe, divorce.” She meant it. In her fourth studio album, “30,” the British singer — now 33 — wears her heart on her sleeve, speaking openly about her divorce that happened nearly...

nyunews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Adele: 30 review – the defining voice of heartbreak returns

There is a sense in which 2021’s biggest single – 84.9m streams in a week on one platform alone; straight to No 1 in 25 countries; a song that received more first-week plays on US radio than any other song ever – wasn’t so much a comeback as an act of global reassurance. The world may recently have lurched from one unimaginable crisis to another, but Adele’s Easy on Me brought with it the message that at least one thing hasn’t changed: Adele Adkins is still heartbroken and belting it out over a gentle piano and tasteful orchestration.
MUSIC
SFGate

Adele’s ’30’ Is Her Emotionally Rawest, Riskiest and Best Record: Album Review

Back in the teletype days, “-30-” was the mark reporters used to denote the end of a story. That Adele has named her fourth album “30” is coincidence, since she draws her LP titles from her age when most of the songs were written. Still, the antiquated coinage is sort of fitting anyway for an album that’s like a long exhalation that’s saying IT … IS … FINISHED, to borrow a favorite phrase of writers, messiahs and divorcees everywhere.
MUSIC
toofab.com

Adele Explains Divorce to Son Angelo in Heartbreaking Voice Notes on New Album 30

Angelo tells his mom that he feels "like you don't love me." A very special person is featured on Adele's song, "My Little Love." The track -- which is the third song on her just-released album, "30," -- includes voice notes of the singer and her 9-year-old son Angelo. In the heartbreaking audio, Adele discusses her divorce from Simon Konecki to their son and talks about feeling down since the split.
CELEBRITIES
Music Week

30 love: Adele's album energises the industry - Sony, HMV, ERA & more share great expectations

The critical verdict is in for Adele’s comeback album 30. Now it’s the commercial result that we’re waiting for as Columbia releases the album - Adele’s first in six years - on Friday (November 19). The lead single Easy On Me has already made a big impression on DSPs and radio, so there are expectations for huge numbers for 30 - although it's a record that’s being released into a completely different market (based on consumption) to its predecessor.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adele
chargervoice.com

Adele’s comeback includes an album, a performance, and a proposal

It seems that optimism and new beginnings has gathered its way across the crowd as a couple gets engaged at an Adele CBS concert special. Part-way through the performance Adele stopped the show, slipping into the shadows and disappearing. The crowd was quiet, confused as to why the singer had suddenly stopped in the middle of one of her first live shows in six years. Just then, Quentin Brunson brought his blindfolded girlfriend, Ashleigh Mann, on stage.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Adele 30: Fans react to singer’s ‘powerful’ new album

Adele has finally released her new album 30 , and fans are celebrating with a bottle of wine and a good cry. The album comes six years after the 33-year-old singer’s last album 25. Critics are calling the record a “gripping act of big budget vulnerability.” In her four-star review for The Independent , critic Annabel Nugent wrote: “Lyrically, 30 is candid. Adele has always been forthright – every bad feeling you’ve felt, she has confessed to feeling too – but there is a new immediacy here.” “Earlier songs spoke in platitudes and broad strokes. They projected human emotions...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Vocal Music#Motherhood#Instagram Live#British
Pitchfork

5 Takeaways from Adele’s New Album 30

Adele is doing fine. No really, she’s OK. You’d be forgiven for thinking otherwise, though, considering how much has happened in the six years since she released her last album, 25. Here’s a brief refresher: She pulled out all the stops on a world tour that brought her to tears; got married to her partner (and father of her now 9-year-old son Angelo) Simon Konecki; separated from him; finalized her divorce; started dating again; and, this May, rang in her 33rd birthday. Take all of that into consideration, and it would be completely understandable if Adele returned to the spotlight with an inconsolable heart, a refined #girlboss attitude, or resentment pulsing through her veins. Though there are definitely moments on the album where she’s reporting live from the pit of despair, 30 is a self-proclaimed divorce album that’s also surprisingly level-headed and self-assured despite its rocky subject matter.
ENTERTAINMENT
HuffingtonPost

Adele's Album '30' Already Has The Internet In Their Feelings

Adele’s new album “30” hit streaming services less than 24 hours ago, but the singer has already given the internet a lifetime of feelings to sort through. The highly anticipated album arrived on Friday — six years after her acclaimed body of work “25.” The new album’s soulful, emotionally raw and vulnerable themes are resonating with fans who are baring their souls on Twitter as they listen through “30.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Californian

Adele’s ‘30’ is heartbreaking masterpiece of love, healing

Adele’s music has always been a diary of her life. In 2018, she became a single mother for her only son Angelo after divorcing her husband, Simon Konecki. Her latest album thus faithfully chronicles the emotional breakdown experienced during this especially tumultuous stage of her life, which nevertheless has resulted in the artist’s newfound maturity and the courage to move on. Furnished with some of her most beautiful, affecting vocals and unparalleled emotional honesty, 30 is Adele’s undeniable masterpiece and best work to date.
THEATER & DANCE
The New Yorker

Adele’s Diaristic Divorce Album

When Adele set out to finish her new album, “30,” her record label wondered how to make it resonate with a younger crowd. Adele is a vocal powerhouse with an out-of-time sensibility, and she takes long hiatuses between albums. It has been six years since her previous record, “25,” and much has changed in the world of popular music, whose pace Adele has long been proudly out of synch with. “The conversation of TikTok came up a lot,” the singer told the radio personality Zane Lowe, in a recent interview. “They were, like, ‘We’ve really gotta make sure that these fourteen-year-olds know who you are.’ ” Adele is one of the few figures in entertainment with the authority and the gravitas to brush off such misguided suggestions, and her solution was defiantly simple. “They’ve all got moms, and they’ve definitely been listening to my music, these fourteen-year-olds,” she told the label.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
TheConversationAU

Many define Adele's voice by its power. But the true artistry comes from her fragile, authentic self

Adele writes and sings female rites of passage: 19 was the teen experience; 21 the transition to adulthood; 25 relationships. Now, 30 reveals the pain of letting go. Adele’s singing is imperfect perfection. As described by Amanda Petrusich in the New Yorker, “her voice is not a crystal stream. It is a gust of wind that’s picked up some grit.” Adele’s songs can gut-punch, and this new album intends for the audience to feel. Her music is a combination of soul and blues colours, deeply personal lyrics and heartfelt vocalism valuing the text foremost in her raw and expressive voice. She...
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

How Adele's ex-husband really feels about divorce album, more news

Adele has made no secret of the fact that her new album, 30, is predominantly about her divorce from Simon Konecki. While Simon doesn't exactly like that their private life together is being picked apart, he knew what a relationship with the moody singer entailed… In other words, he signed up for this. "Simon likes to be under the radar. He doesn't attend big glamorous Hollywood events. He certainly doesn't discuss his marriage at all with people," a source told The Mirror. "He has had to resign himself to the fact that she would talk. He knew the risks going in. This is the type of artist she is, she wears her heart on her sleeve." Adele and Simon share 9-year-old son, Angelo. Although Adele has admitted over the year that the split was difficult, she and Simon remain close. In fact, they live across the street from each other. "They have a very modern-day family dynamic," The Mirror's source said. "They've been adamant any personal tension should never come ahead of what's best for Angelo."
RELATIONSHIPS
dallassun.com

Oprah Winfrey excited for Adele's comeback album '30'

Washington [US], November 20 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Adele has recently released her comeback album '30', which got her fans swooning all over her once again. Apparently, her new album '30' has been inspired by her marriage and divorce. Now that her new album is out, American talk show host Oprah Winfrey...
CELEBRITIES
The Ringer

Is Adele’s ‘30’ the Best Album of 2021?

Charles Holmes and Grace Spelman give their reviews of the most anticipated album of 2021, Adele’s 30 (0:00). They break down what worked, what didn’t, and whether the album deserves the immediate praise and accolades that it’s receiving. Then, Charles and producer Justin Sayles remember the South Memphis rapper Young Dolph after his tragic passing (36:00).
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy